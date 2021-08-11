SEATTLE — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before reliever Spencer Patton blew it.
Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game at 3 and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin (3-3) got the third out to send the game into extra innings.
“I liked the energy,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I liked the fight we had all day.”
With Jason Martin starting the 10th on second base, Kiner-Falefa singled off Erik Swanson (0-2) with two outs and Hernandez brought home Kiner-Falefa with his own single.
“The 4 hole (at second base) was open,” Kiner-Falefa said. “They’ve been taking it away from me lately.”
Ty France opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single that pulled the Mariners to 5-4, but Abraham Toro grounded into a double play and Brett Martin retired rookie Jarred Kelenic with a runner on first to end it.
Haniger and Kyle Seager hit back-to-back homers in the fourth to become the second pair of teammates with 25 homers apiece in the major leagues this season, joining Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien. Haniger tied a career high with his 26th homer and Seager followed with his 25th, which gave him an RBI in 13 of the past 15 games.
The Mariners have lost five of six overall and three of four to the last-place Rangers.
“Everybody’s shaking their heads a little about this one tonight,” manager Scott Servais said.
Jason Martin staked the Rangers to a 1-0 lead with a homer in the first again st Logan Gilbert. After the Mariners took a 2-1 lead, Jonah Heim scored from first base on D.J. Peters’ double in the fifth to make it 2-2. Haniger’s throw from right field beat Heim to home plate by several feet, but catcher Tom Murphy couldn’t hold onto the ball.
Texas reliever Joe Barlow allowed a hit leading off the eighth, but extended his scoreless streak to 10ž innings in the past 12 games. Opponents are 3-for-33 against him during that span.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) will pitch three innings on a rehab assignment this weekend, Servais said. ... Right-hander Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) is throwing off a mound, but not ready for a rehab assignment. ... 2020 American League rookie of the year Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will begin working out with his teammates during pregame warmups as he recovers from surgery. The center fielder could return by the end of the season, Servais said. … Utility player Shed Long Jr. visited with a specialist in Birmingham, Ala., regarding a stress reaction in his injured right shin.
UP NEXT — Recently acquired right-hander Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA) will make his first career start for the Rangers against the Mariners, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35). He makes his first start in Seattle since being traded from Pittsburgh to the Mariners.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 5 1 1 1 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0
Hernandz 3b 5 0 2 1 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1
Garcia cf 5 1 1 1 Seager 3b 5 2 1 1
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 3 1
Ibanez 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 1 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0
J.Martin lf 4 2 1 1 Bauers ph 1 1 1 0
Peters rf 4 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Terry dh 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 0 1 0
Raleigh ph-c 1 0 1 0
Moore lf 2 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 1
Totals 39 5 8 5 Totals 38 4 10 4
Texas 010 010 001 2 — 5
Seattle 000 200 001 1 — 4
E—Toro (1). DP—Texas 2, Seattle 0. LOB—Texas 5, Seattle 10. 2B—Peters (2), Murphy (8). HR—J.Martin (3), Garcia (25), Haniger (26), Seager (25). SB—Hernandez 2 (2), Lowe (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard 6 6 2 2 0 4
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0
Patton BS,1-4 2/3 1 1 1 3 2
B.Martin W,3-3 11/3 2 1 0 0 0
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 2 2 0 5
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 1
Swanson L,0-2 1 2 2 1 0 1
HBP—Allard (Toro). WP—Gilbert.
Umpires—Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—3:28. A—15,412 (47,929).