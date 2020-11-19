Paul Ramsdell of Gig Harbor, Wash., a Lewiston Tribune sports editor in the early 1980s, has been elected president of the Washington Golf Association.
Ramsdell, 63, is executive director of the Northwest Turfgrass Association, a former editor of Pacific Northwest Golfer magazine, a past recipient of the Northwest Golf Media Association distinguished service award and former executive director of the Western Washington Golf Course Superintendents Association. He is a 1979 graduate of the University of Oregon and formerly worked in newspaper sports departments at Pendleton, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Tucson, Ariz.; Tacoma and the Seattle Times.
He also was a senior editor at ESPN.com for three years.