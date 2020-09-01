KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley senior Kaitlyn Mangun racked up 10 aces, five kills and three aces on an early-bird Senior Night as the Rams downed Timberline in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
The scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.
Another CV senior, Tori Miller, had five kills and five assists.
The Rams (1-1) have more home matches on their schedule but decided to stage Senior Night early in case the coronavirus pandemic forced a truncated season.
“We wanted to make sure we honored our seniors and get them off to a good start,” CV coach Wendy Crocker said.
JV — CV def. Timberline 25-7, 25-9, 15-9.