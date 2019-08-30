Rams seek to continue winning ways

When the Clearwater Valley football team qualified for the Idaho state playoffs in 2018, it broke a hiatus of more than two decades.
“It was the first time in 24 years they’d been in the playoffs,” coach Roger Whalen said, “and they did it with basically young kids, so everybody’s fired up.”
Added Whalen, “I know that puts a little heat on, but that’s the way it needs to be. ... I don’t know that we’re a football town yet, but it’s getting better.”
The Rams ended their season in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, where they lost 56-0 to the eventual state champion Valley Vikings. Before that, the Rams had scored at least 50 points in four of their past five games. For the year, CV averaged 42.7 points per game.
Tyce Pfefferkorn, who played in two games in 2018, will provide this year’s team with senior leadership and experience at quarterback.
“We lost Tyce last year on the first day of contact at practice with a broken thumb,” Whalen said, adding Pfefferkorn has been healthy this year. “They had to pin it in place. He played in the last regular season game and our first playoff game.
“He’s a leader, that’s the big thing. Without fail, he comes to the weight room every day at 7 a.m., and he gets two hours of weights in every morning and he’s gone from 145 (pounds) to 180, and it’s all solid.”
That’s been a theme for the Rams this year, Whalen said.
“We have several kids who have been (consistent) in the weight room. ... And our kids have really (bought into) that, they really have.”
Sophomore lineman Austin Routh, who saw plenty of time on the field last year, gained 30 pounds in the offseason (to get to 230) and will play center this year. Offensive lineman/linebacker Dylan Pickering, also a sophomore, saw a lot of action last season and also built up his body in the offseason, going from 160 pounds to 185 pounds and “shooting up about an inch-and-a-half, to (6-foot-2),” Whalen said.
The two workhorse running backs for the Rams, Lane Schilling and Davis McElroy, are solidly built: Schilling, the leading returning rusher, is 6-1, 190 pounds. McElroy, a punishing fullback, is 5-10, 180. The team’s leading rusher from last year, Bubba Summers, transferred to a school in southern Idaho because his dad moved there for work, Whalen said.
“A coach asked me this summer what we’re going to do and I said, ‘We’re going to make other kids step up,’” Whalen said. “We wish (Summers) the best.”
Tyler Pressley, a 6-1½ senior tight end, uses his height well.
“He’s a talented kid,” Whalen said. “He can catch the ball, dunk a basketball one-handed, and can make big plays.
“He’s got the capability of making a big-play catch, going up in traffic and physically outrebounding people.”
Clearwater Valley
COACH — Roger Whalen, third year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 7-3
KEY RETURNERS — Tyce Pfefferkorn, sr., QB; Tate Pfefferkorn, sr., TE/OLB; Austin Routh, soph., OL/NG/(will be center this year); Dylan Pickering, soph., OL/LB; Lane Schilling, sr., TB/DE; Davis McElroy, sr., RB; Tyler Pressley, sr., TE.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Timberline
Sept. 6 — at Council, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Lapwai
Sept. 27 — at Kendrick
Oct. 4 — vs. Genesee
Oct. 11 — at Potlatch
Oct. 18 — vs. Troy
Oct. 25 — at Prairie
Nov. 1 — vs. Kamiah