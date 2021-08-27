Rams see big things in the future

The Clearwater Valley High School football team is rich in returning talent as it tries to prove itself as one of the better programs in the top-heavy Class 1A Division I Whitepine League.
The Rams are welcoming back 12 letterwinners.
“I’ve got pretty much my whole (group) back,” second-year coach Allen Hutchens said. “These guys are athletes, they’re big, and they’re buying into everything we’re doing.”
The Rams went 5-4 in 2020 and were a force in the league, going 4-2. Clearwater Valley finished the season with a state postseason appearance, losing to Grace 58-42 in the first round. It was the third consecutive season the Rams have made the postseason after a 24-year drought.
Dylan Pickering, a 6-foot-1 senior linebacker and running back, was one of the leaders of the group last season. He garnered a first-team all-state selection at linebacker last season after having a hand in eight turnovers. He had four interceptions, caused a pair of fumbles and recovered two others.
Hutchens said he has high hopes for another defensive standout in senior Ridge Shown, who earned a first-team All-WPL nod and second-team All-State mention as a defensive back. He will be tasked with stabilizing the back.
Also defensively, returnees include senior nose guard Laton Schlieper and junior end Isaac Goodwin.
Hutchens, who is the athletic director and also was a player on the previous team that made the postseason before the long dry spell, also plans to use freshman Tiago Pickering, Dylan’s younger brother, as a middle linebacker, and give him some action offensively at tailback.
“I think the Whitepine League is probably one of the toughest if not the toughest 8-man leagues in the state,” Hutchens said. “We’re gonna be right there. ... (And) when you play in this league, you can never take a Friday night off.”
On offense, junior Anthony Fabbi returns as the quarterback for a full season. Junior Anthony Carter will get the bulk of the carries. Hutchens hopes the team is a bit more balanced this season, and Fabbi will have Shown and senior Nakiyah Anderson to throw the ball to.
Clearwater Valley opens the season at 3 p.m. Saturday playing Raft River in the 8-Man Classic in Middleton.
Clearwater Valley
COACH — Allen Hutchens (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-2 in Whitepine League Division I 5-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Dylan Pickering, sr., LB/RB; Ridge Shown, sr., WR/DB; Kyler Schroeder, sr., G; Dallas Lindsley, sr., WR/DB; Nakiyah Anderson, sr., WR/DB; Laton Schlieper, sr., NG/G; Keegan Robeson, jr., RB/DB; Isaac Goodwin, jr., G/DE; Anthony Fabbi, jr., QB/DB; Anthony Carter, jr., RB/DE; Austin Curtis, jr., C; Bass Myers, So., RB/NG.
Five things to watch:
1. Senior Dylan Pickering might be one of the top 10 players in the state. He’s all around the field on defense.
2. Hutchens thinks Ridge Shown, a senior who was a first-team All-Whitepine League pick at defensive back in 2020, could be the team’s best defender by the end of the season.
3. Filling out one of the other linebacker spots is Bass Myers, a sophomore whom Hutchens called an old-school type player.
4. Junior lineman Isaac Goodwin’s hard work has paid off. He’ll be counted on to be one of the anchors on the offensive and defensive lines.
5. Critical to the Rams’ success, and another playoff berth, will be the two lines. Depth is no issue here. Hutchens thinks if the linemen continue on their path, they’ll be a force.