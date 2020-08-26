Rams reload with eager roster

For the high school football enthusiasts in Kooskia, there’ll be a lot of new — the style and scheme, the corps of players, and the face at the helm of it.
Clearwater Valley High School alumnus Allen Hutchens, a former standout Ram and the school’s athletic director, returned to his alma mater’s football program last season to assist veteran coach Roger Whalen, who hung up the whistle after CV’s 2019 state-qualifying season.
Hutchens, who before had served at Deary as defensive coordinator, is now in charge. He’s “completely revamped” CV’s offense, which will be without many of the past year’s stars — eight from last season graduated, including such big names as Lane Schilling, Davis McElroy and the Pfefferkorns.
“We only have two returning starters total,” Hutchens said, referring to lineman/linebacker JJ Propst and load-carrying fullback Dylan Pickering, also a linebacker who averaged in the “high-teens” in tackles per game, earning second-team All-Whitepine League honors as a sophomore in 2019.
“People might think we’re down because of everyone we lost, but I’ll tell you right now, we’ve got a very good group of eager, hard-working kids. I’m a realist, we’re young and inexperienced at a lot of positions. But we’ve got tough kids, and we’re gonna battle.”
CV went 6-4 last season (4-2 in the WPL) to solidfy itself as third in the league and earn a berth to State, where it fell 56-8 to Lost Rivers in the first round.
In hopes of putting together a similarly commendable regular season, the Rams will lean on a “more open type” of offense, featuring a committee of backs led by Pickering, one of the better players in the league.
Stout senior runners Jesse Knox and Will Willis, and breakout freshman fullback Bass Myers, will help carry the load.
“From what we lost last year, with Davis and Lane, that’s probably the toughest group to replace,” Hutchens said of the running backs. “... Dylan’s a hard-nosed runner. He’ll put his nose right in there and get the tough yards. We’ll do some rotation, you’ll see some different kids in there.”
Hutchens acknowledged his team will stay on the ground more often than not, but CV will take a more balanced approach, perhaps a run-pass ratio of 60-40, “but there might be games where those percentages reverse,” Hutchens said. Sophomore Anthony Fabbi will start under center.
“He’s football savvy, and he throws a good ball,” Hutchens said. “With Fabbi getting his first few starts, we might rely on the running game as he gets better and better.”
As far as a primary strength for CV, Hutchens tabbed the middle of the defense, which boasts Pickering and nose guard Isaac Goodwin, who Hutchens said “has just been killing it up front.”
So although there will be mistakes owing to inexperience, there’s much to be optimistic about within all the newness.
“The main thing is a lot of these kids haven’t gotten a lot of playing time, and I’m a firm believer in doing the little things correctly, and the big things take care of themselves,” said Hutchens, who’s enjoyed a turnout of 21 athletes, eight more than in 2019. “We’re young, but we’ll fight to the end. I’ve got a great coaching staff, and we’re looking to build something.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
Clearwater Valley (Kooskia)
COACH — Allen Hutchens (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-2 in Whitepine League Division I, 6-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Dylan Pickering, jr., RB/LB; JJ Propst, sr., OL/LB; Jesse Knox, sr., RB/DB; Isaac Goodwin, soph., OL/DL; Will Willis, sr., RB/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 28 — at Salmon River (Riggins)
Sept. 11 — Prairie (Cottonwood)
Sept. 18 — at Genesee
Sept. 25 — at Kendrick
Oct. 2 — Lapwai
Oct. 9 — at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 — Troy
Oct. 23 — at Kamiah