MOSCOW — The Clearwater Valley Rams scored twice as many points in the fourth quarter against Logos on Saturday as the Jets, Jaguars and Dolphins combined for in their entire Week 2 games in the NFL.
Clearwater Valley tallied 38 points in the final 12 minutes as the Rams and Logos of Moscow from the Whitepine League Division I ranks totaled a whopping 126 points in Clearwater Valley’s 82-44 victory at Logos’ new field near Mountain View Park. Sometimes, eight-man football be like that.
Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said his team is so thin that they have zero backups at some positions and he’s forced to play three freshmen 90 percent of the time on offense and defense.
But despite the scarcity on the depth chart, the Rams’ game plan is simple: wear teams down by the second half with a rushing game that mixes ground-and-pound strength with speed on the outside. Toss in a couple big pass plays, and the Rams’ recipe for success was sweet and savory — Clearwater Valley outscored Logos 54-20 in the second half after leading by just four at halftime.
“That’s what we try to do — we try to wear teams out come the third and fourth quarter,” Hutchens said. “Just keep pounding on them.”
Rams running back Dylan Pickering scored all four of his touchdowns in the second half, including a 7-yarder in which he played bumper cars off several would-be tacklers.
Clearwater Valley quarterback Anthony Fabbi was dangerous scrambling with the football and hitting receivers for big plays. He finished with 306 yards of total offense and was in on five touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.
“Dylan does what he does, he ran the ball hard … Fabbi found his receivers and hopefully we can build on (it) and keep going,” Hutchens said.
Logos had its moments on offense, particularly with a passing attack that amassed more than 400 yards. Starting quarterback Jack Driskill had 340 yards passing.
At receiver, the Knights’ dynamic duo of Solomon Howard and Liev Comis combined for 20 receptions and 360 receiving yards. The pair of seniors also each returned kickoffs for scores.
But the Knights, who at one point led 24-20 in the second quarter, faded rapidly on defense in the second half.
“There are certain things that you can only learn on the field,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “The bottom line is the second half was ugly ’cause we have to get tougher. It seems very cliche, but that’s something that has to happen.”
In the back-and-forth first half, Logos took its only lead with 1:32 left in the second. Driskill hit Solomon up the middle and the speedy senior did the rest for a 74-yard score.
But Clearwater Valley bounced right back after getting good field position on the kickoff and retook the lead with 19 seconds left on a Fabbi 20-yard scramble. The Rams (1-3, 1-2) led 28-24 at the break and never let the Knights (1-4, 0-4) get closer.
“Football is meant to be played by guys who have to know how to sacrifice and have to know how to take a hit and give a hit, and to do it in the right kind of way,” Holloway said. “We don’t want to play cheap, we don’t want to play dirty, but we want to hit somebody and we want to hit them as hard as we can with the love of Jesus.
“But we’re not doing that. So we’re still learning. It’s a learning process (and) we have a long way to go.”
Clearwater Valley 6 22 16 38—82
Logos 6 18 6 14—44
First Quarter
CV — Bass Myers 1 run (conversion failed), 7:29.
Logos — Liev Comis 18 pass from Jack Driskill (pass failed), 3:15.
Second Quarter
CV — Ridge Shown 9 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed), 8:37.
Logos — Comis 39 pass from Driskill (run failed), 4:58.
CV — Tiago Pickering 12 pass from Fabbi (Fabbi run), 4:03.
Logos — Comis 82 kickoff return (pass failed), 7:51.
Logos — Solomon Howard 74 pass from Driskill (run failed), 1:32.
CV — Fabbi 20 run (T. Pickering run), 0:19.
Third Quarter
CV — Shown 15 pass from Fabbi (Fabbi run), 9:36.
CV — Dylan Pickering 6 run (D. Pickering run), 5:26.
Logos — Howard 3 pass from Driskill (pass failed), 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
CV — D. Pickering 7 run (run failed), 8:04.
Logos — Howard 90 kick off return (pass failed), 7:50.
CV — Myers 66 pass from Fabbi (Fabbi run), 6:34.
CV — D. Pickering 1 run (Fabbi run), 4:09.
CV — D. Pickering 34 run (Myers run), 2:59.
Logos — Jackson Crapuchettes 25 pass from Seamus Wilson (Kenny Kline run), 1:29.
CV — Keegan Robeson 55 run (Carson Schilling run), 1:13.
UNOFFICIAL INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clearwater Valley: Fabbi 10-128, D. Pickering 15-119, Keegan Robeson 1-55, T. Pickering 6-54, Nakiyah Anderson 2-8. Logos: Aiden Elmore 1-2, Jonathan Morrill 7-1, Kline 1-(-3), Wilson 1-(-6).
PASSING — Clearwater Valley: Fabbi 8-16-0—178. T. Pickering 1-1-0—3. Logos: Driskill 19-31-2—340. Wilson 4-10-0—77.
RECEIVING — Clearwater Valley: Shown 6-60, Myers 1-66, T. Pickering 1-52. Logos: Howard 12-209, Comis 8-151, Crapuchettes 2-40, Andrew Holm 1-8, unknown 1-8.
