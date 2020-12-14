PULLMAN — At last, Washington State’s men’s basketball team didn’t need a comeback and a clutch finish.
For the first time this season, the Cougars led at the half — and from wire to wire — pulling away from Portland State down the stretch to earn a comfortable, 69-60 decision on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
Sloppy shooting eventually caught up to the Vikings, and the injury-plagued Cougars exhibited their most efficient offensive showing to remain unbeaten and record their first win by more than four points.
“We’re a gritty team. We’re gonna grind out wins,” senior point guard Isaac Bonton said. “It’s gonna come to that at some point, so early in the season, it was big for us to see that we could do that.… But then, we definitely want to step on teams’ throats. We definitely want to be those guys that can get a lead, then maintain a lead.”
WSU (5-0) got a multi-headed boost throughout the final 10 minutes, after PSU (1-2) had flipped an 11-point first-half deficit into a one-point game.
The Cougs, paced by the standout Pacific Northwest duo of sophomore Noah Williams and Bonton, responded continuously to would-be Viking surges, stretching their advantage little by little, until it was back to 11 points — and too late for Portland State.
Williams poured in 18 points on 8-for-12 from the field. His night featured a number of impressive, gliding layups and stop-and-pop jumpers, plus five rebounds.
“Noah’s really stepped up — a guy we can lean on with his ball-handling, his defense. He’s been really efficient offensively and I think it took a lot of heat off Isaac,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said.
Bonton, a Portland, Ore., native, tacked on 16 points (5-of-13) and five boards, shaking off an inconsistent first half to spark Wazzu when it appeared PSU might have some momentum cooking midway through the second. He swished a deep ball and immediately followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play to deflate the visitors.
The Cougs had others answer the call — noticeably when foul trouble crept up on Bonton in crunch time. Freshman TJ Bamba took a major step, compiling 15 points and hitting 8 of 11 from the foul line. Reserve guard Ryan Rapp doled out five assists, and rookie Andrej Jakimovski had his second straight double-figure output with 12 points, adding seven boards.
“It felt like our best played game to me,” Smith said. “Just felt like we had a better understanding. Whoever had the ball had a better understanding of where the other four guys were, what we were doing.”
Jakimovski netted back-to-back 3-pointers early in the contest, keying a slick 10-minute display out of the gates from the Cougs that ended with them up 20-9 — their first double-digit lead in a first half this year.
WSU shot 57 percent in that stretch. The Vikings were limited to under 30 percent from the floor for much of the first.
“We got off to a good start. We played with the lead for a change,” Smith said. “... That was a mini-goal for us: To have the lead at half, or at least having it tied would be an uptick.”
Wazzu kept calm, reduced its giveaways and wasn’t often sped up by a PSU team known for its full-court press. The Cougs, employing a smaller lineup than usual, found holes in the Vikings’ pressure and open lanes for breakaways.
“We were more patient, we were more deliberate,” Smith said. “We spread them out, we made them guard us at halfcourt a little better than we had been. … That’s growth.”
PSU’s bright spot came early in the second, when it forced five turnovers and held WSU scoreless for about four minutes to close the gap.
The Vikings were led by guard Paris Dawson’s 18 points and post Amari McCray’s 12 points and 11 boards. Temple transfer James Scott, who entered scoring 14.5 points per game, was held to five on 1-for-10 shooting. PSU stayed relatively close despite finishing at 30.3 percent on field goals to Wazzu’s 47.1 percent.
But this time, a Cougar comeback wasn’t necessary as the hosts found a rhythm.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t just known as the comeback kids,” Bamba said.
INJURY REPORT — WSU lost forward DJ Rodman to a high-ankle sprain in the first half, and again played without injured forwards Aljaz Kunc and Tony Miller.
PORTLAND ST. (1-2)
Thomas 2-7 3-3 8, McCray 4-11 4-4 12, Jones 3-14 2-2 8, Nielsen-Skinner 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 1-10 2-2 5, Dawson 6-10 4-5 18, Hall 1-2 1-2 3, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Greeley 1-4 0-0 2, Eyman 2-3 0-0 4, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 16-18 60.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-0)
Jakimovski 4-12 1-2 12, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Abogidi 1-3 0-0 2, Bonton 5-13 4-7 16, Williams 8-12 1-2 18, Rapp 0-3 0-0 0, Bamba 3-4 8-11 15, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-51 14-24 69.
Halftime_Washington St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 4-19 (Dawson 2-3, Thomas 1-3, Scott 1-5, Burke 0-1, Hall 0-1, Greeley 0-2, Jones 0-2, Nielsen-Skinner 0-2), Washington St. 7-21 (Jakimovski 3-9, Bonton 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Williams 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-1). Fouled Out_McCray, Bonton. Rebounds_Portland St. 35 (McCray 11), Washington St. 33 (Jakimovski 7). Assists_Portland St. 5 (Nielsen-Skinner, Dawson 2), Washington St. 14 (Rapp 5). Total Fouls_Portland St. 22, Washington St. 18.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.