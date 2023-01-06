Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal, right, battles with Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, left, for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal, right, battles with Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, left, for a loose ball during the first half of Thursday’s game.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Trying to capitalize off the momentum of its first victory in eight years against USC, the Washington State men’s basketball team traveled to the desert in the hopes of continuing its good start to the new year.
While the Cougars were able to erase a double-digit deficit midway through the second half, they weren’t able to fully complete the comeback Thursday.
Warren Washington scored 18 points as Arizona State converted 55.4% of its field goals in taking down Washington State 77-71 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Desert Financial Arena.
“We just didn’t defend well enough to win the game,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “We just have to play better to come away with a road win.”
Washington missed just one of his 10 field-goal attempts for the Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1), who went 31-for-56 from the field. Desmond Cambridge Jr. chipped in 13 points and five rebounds. DJ Horne had 12 points.
Junior guard Jabe Mullins tallied 19 points for the Cougars (6-10, 1-4), who went 27-for-63 (42.9%) from the field and was 11-for-32 (34.4%) from distance. Senior forward DJ Rodman had his third consecutive solid game with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Justin Powell finished with 10 points.
Arizona State, for the most part, was able to keep top scorers TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye in check. Bamba, a junior guard, was held to nine points before fouling out, and Gueye, a sophomore forward, tallied eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Sun Devils built an eight-point lead midway through the first half before the teams exchanged runs. Washington State went on a 5-0 run in a little more than a minute to get within 21-18 with 9:21 left before halftime. However, Arizona State scored the ensuing five points in around 90 seconds to retake an eight-point advantage. The Sun Devils held a 34-24 cushion with 5:11 to go before the Cougars scored 12 of the next 16 points to pull within 38-36 with 2:01 left. Horne hit a pair of baskets in the final minute of the half to go into the locker room up six.
Washington State got within four on a 3 by Rodman just before the first media timeout of the second half, but Arizona State took an 11-point lead at the 12:41 mark and the lead hovered between eight and 11 for the next six minutes before the Cougars made a final push.
Rodman hit a layup and Mullins hit a pair of 3s in a two-minute stretch as Washington State trailed 69-66 with 4:18 left. However, Cambridge’s jumper with 2:42 remaining pushed the Sun Devil advantage out to five, starting a 6-0 run, and never looked back.
“We had some opportunities down three going into the last media timeout, and couldn’t knock it down,” Smith said. “We wouldn’t have been in that situation if Jabe hadn’t made some big 3s. He gave us a chance.
“We didn’t make a shot. Justin had a wide open one. I think Jabe had four good looks, maybe one that was contested really hard.”
The Cougars next play at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Arizona.