MOSCOW — Early in the second half, a defensive stop by junior guard Trevante Anderson led directly to a transition 3-pointer by senior guard Mikey Dixon as the Idaho Vandals sliced what had been a 17-point deficit to a single point.
But that’s where the rally ended, and now the Vandals are alone in the Big Sky Conference basement.
Allowing 21 points in the first seven minutes and failing to sustain an impressive surge, the Idaho men’s basketball team lost 79-70 to Idaho State on Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena to break a last-place tie involving the two Idaho schools and Sacramento State.
“We couldn’t continue to play the way we’re asked to,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We couldn’t continue to share the ball and take great shots. Against a team that’s playing hard and playing smart, they’re going to make you pay.”
Idaho State junior guard Emmit Taylor III, a former Lapwai standout, came off the bench to produce eight points in barely more than a minute to push the Bengals’ lead to 62-49 midway through the second half.
The Vandals (5-18, 2-11) suffered their fourth consecutive loss despite playing at home against a team with only four previous wins.
“We’re in no position to call anything a probable win,” Claus said. “We know who we’re playing against, we know the league is very good. We know that in order to play up to our standards, to win games, we’ve got to play great, and we simply didn’t do it for 40 minutes tonight.”
Dixon and Anderson finished with 22 and 19 points, respectively, and freshman forward Tanner Christensen added 12 points and eight rebounds despite being in foul trouble. But the Vandals allowed 51 percent shooting and got outboarded 39-27.
Nor did they have an answer for ISU inside-outside threat Tarik Cool, who went off for 30 points and five 3-pointers. Jared Rodriguez, a former Vandal, contributed 16 points with four 3s for the Bengals (5-17, 3-10), and Brayden Parker came off the bench for 11 points.
Idaho trailed 21-4 midway through the first half before getting two 3s from sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett, who played at Moscow High School, and later five points in a brief span from freshman guard Yusef Salih. The Vandals were down 37-34 at halftime.
Claus said he already sensed what he would see when he examined the video.
“Lack of toughness in the first 10 minutes,” he said. “Selfish play in the second half that led to empty trips on the offensive end and simply not having the right ball pressure that we needed to.”
Michael Hanshaw, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who averages only two points per game, saw increased action amid Christensen’s foul issues and helped spur the UI rally, taking two charges and finishing with four points.
The challenge now steepens for the Vandals, who face Weber State (18-7, 11-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at home.
“We’ve got to turn around and play arguably the best team in the league,” Claus said, “and we will have to rebound, watch some film tomorrow morning and get ready for coach (Randy) Rahe and the Wildcats, because I’m sure they will be ready.”
IDAHO ST. (5-17, 3-10)
Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 6-9 0-0 16, Cool 10-19 5-9 30, Smellie 2-5 0-0 5, Sorensen 3-10 1-2 7, Parker 4-5 3-4 11, Carr 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-3 3-3 8, Burgin 0-1 0-0 0, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 12-18 79.
IDAHO (5-18, 2-11)
Christensen 6-9 0-0 12, Anderson 7-14 3-4 19, Dixon 7-14 6-6 22, Salih 1-5 2-2 5, Smith 0-8 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-2 2, Quinnett 2-5 0-0 6, Hanshaw 2-2 0-0 4, Kilgore 0-0 0-0 0, Pepple 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 11-14 70.
Halftime: Idaho St., 37-34. 3-Point Goals: Idaho St. 11-27 (Cool 5-8, Rodriguez 4-7, Taylor 1-2, Smellie 1-4, Burgin 0-1, Carr 0-1, Parker 0-1, Sorensen 0-3), Idaho 7-25 (Anderson 2-4, Quinnett 2-4, Dixon 2-6, Salih 1-5, Smith 0-6). Rebounds: Idaho St. 36 (Rodriguez 7), Idaho 27 (Christensen 8). Assists: Idaho St. 12 (Sorensen 5), Idaho 10 (Christensen, Anderson, Dixon, Smith, King 2). Total Fouls: Idaho St. 20, Idaho 20. A: 1,323 (4,200).