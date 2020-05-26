Rallies to remember, Part 4: fireworks in ’85

Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 4
June 4, 1985
NAIA World Series Championship
Lewis-Clark State (4-1) vs. Dallas Baptist (4-1)
Defending national champion LCSC found itself one win away from back-to-back titles, but fell behind early in the title game. The Indians seemed to have their way with the Warriors, scoring on three run-producing singles and a squeeze bunt in a five-run second inning. Dallas Baptist’s scoring spree finally was shut down when LCSC coach Ed Cheff brought in ace pitcher Tony Dineen. Dineen already had recorded two series wins, including a complete-game victory three days earlier against the Indians.
“We didn’t want to get too far behind,” Cheff said. “Still, we felt we had a good chance in a hitting contest because our guys can swing the bats with anyone.”
And swing they did. Catcher Bill Stevenson cracked a two-run double in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 5-2. Dineen surrendered a run in the bottom half as the Indians increased their lead to 6-2, but that would be the last time Dallas Baptist would score. Two fourth-inning errors by the Indians allowed LCSC to close the gap to 6-4.
The record-breaking crowd of 5,121 at Harris Field then was treated to an early Fourth of July fireworks show in the fifth. Boom! Jamie Archibald and Kyle Brock hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game at 6. Four batters later, shortstop Brian Thomas, playing in his fourth consecutive NAIA title game, cracked a two-run triple to give the Warriors an 8-6 lead. Joe Padilla added a two-run shot in the seventh to give LCSC the winning margin at 10-6.
Dineen allowed just one run in seven innings of relief, and struck out eight, to pick up his third victory of the tournament, the only Warrior to achieve the feat in a series.