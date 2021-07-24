SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, and Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Friday.
Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media.
Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run by disrupting the A’s with his baserunning. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th base and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman (2-2).
“I try to keep that annoyingness level up,” Moore said.
Seattle snapped Oakland’s three-game winning streak and is a major league-best 21-8 in one-run games. The Mariners felt the rally showed they’re starting to reel in their American League West rivals.
“I think as a team we’re trying to get up to that level,” Moore said.
A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Diekman: “With the sliders, he was trying not to hang them.”
Instead, the threw them in the dirt, an outcome Mariners manager Scott Servais said the team suspected from advanced scouting reports.
“Diekman’s not great at holding runners,” Servais said. “That’s really not his forte.”
Raleigh’s two-run shot to the second deck in right field in the second inning came with Ty France aboard after Montas’ only walk. Servais called the first homer of the promising rookie catcher’s career “an absolute bomb.” It measured 444 feet.
Torrens, another career catcher playing first base, followed with his 12th of the season.
Matt Chapman homered in the A’s third. Matt Olson hit his 26th homer in the fourth, then Mark Canha doubled home Jacob Wilson in the fifth to make it 3-3. Wilson scored from first when Raleigh bobbled J.P. Crawford’s perfect one-hopper on the relay from left field, which arrived about 15 feet in front of the runner.
The bobble cost Kikuchi the win. He had allowed the A’s just one run in 18 innings in three starts the past two seasons coming into the matchup. He was especially effective with his change-up, a pitch he said he barely threw in his previous matchup with Oakland.
“It was a great pitch today,” Raleigh said. “He was able to locate it for strikes and it had nasty movement. ... It was a deadly pitch.”
Paul Sewald (6-2) struck out Elvis Andrus with the bases loaded in the seventh and fanned two more in the eighth. Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Former Lewis-Clark State player Seth Brown went 0-for-2 after coming in as a defensive replacement late in the game.
MONTERO MOVING ON — The Mariners designated reliever Rafael Montero for assignment, ending his short tenure with the team. Seattle acquired Montero from Texas in December in a trade, but he never found a groove and allowed two runs Thursday in a loss to the A’s, a division rival. He was 5-3 with seven saves and a 7.27 ERA.
“I have to say without a doubt in all my years in the big leagues, he’s a tremendous person, and the most unlucky pitcher I’ve ever been around when you look at the numbers and how well they worked out,” Servais said. “But I’ve often said this is a do-good league. You do good, you stay, and it’s about results.”
The Mariners activated right-hander Casey Sadler (right shoulder impingement) from the 60-day injured list. The reliever was 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances before going to the list May 2.
UP NEXT — Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31) returns to the mound after losing in his last outing, ending a 10-game win streak. Mariners rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50) is on the mound. He’s 4-0 in his previous nine starts — Seattle has won all nine of those games.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Canha lf 3 0 1 1 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Haniger dh-rf 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0
Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 France 2b 3 1 2 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Raleigh c 4 1 1 2
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Torrens 1b 4 1 1 1
Chapmn 3b 3 1 1 1 Graveman p 0 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Brown ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Bauers rf 2 0 0 0
Wilson 2b 2 1 0 0 Moore ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Kemp ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Long Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 7 3
Oakland 001 110 000 — 3
Seattle 030 000 10x — 4
DP—Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B—Canha (15), France (22). HR—Chapman (12), Olson (26), Raleigh (1), Torrens (12). SB—Moore (15), Long Jr. (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 6 4 3 3 1 10
Diekman L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 2
Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 12
Swanson 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Sewald W,6-2 11/3 0 0 0 1 3
Graveman S,10-12 1 0 0 0 1 2
HBP—Swanson (S.Murphy). WP—Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.
Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T—3:17. A—21,312 (47,929).