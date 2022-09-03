CLEVELAND — Cal Raleigh didn’t even get to Seattle’s dugout after the game before manager Scott Servais wrapped him up in a big hug.
One catcher to another.
Raleigh homered twice and Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings as the Mariners pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 victory Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, who at least ended their longest scoreless drought in 31 years.
The 25-year-old Raleigh hit a solo homer in the second inning against rookie Cody Morris (0-1) and connected for a three-run shot, his 21st, in the sixth as the Mariners kept pace in the crowded American League wild-card chase.
After the game, Servais, who caught for 11 seasons in the National League, embraced his young catcher and then talked about him like a proud father.
“Wow, Cal Raleigh, 21 homers,” Servais said. “Some kind of season he’s put together.”
Raleigh started slowly in his second big league season, and was batting .129 on June 1. While he’s only hitting .205 now, he’s come up with big hits, handled Seattle’s pitching staff and become more assertive.
“Look at how the season started for him and where he’s at now,” Servais said. “I don’t think anybody could have predicted this, but it was in there, you just don’t know when it’s going to come out.
“Really, really proud of him and not just the home runs and what he’s done offensively, but the job he does behind the plate. He makes an impact every night whether he gets a hit or homer or not.”
Seattle has won seven of eight and 12 of 16.
Castillo (6-5) didn’t allow a run on five hits in six innings. The right-hander extended Cleveland’s scoreless streak to 27 innings — the team’s longest since a 28-inning scoring dry spell in 1991 — before the Guardians pushed across a run in the seventh against reliever Diego Castillo.
Cleveland, which has dropped four of five, maintained its one-game lead in the AL Central over second-place Minnesota, which lost 4-3 at the Chicago White Sox.
Baseball’s youngest team looks tired and the Guardians took another blow before the game when starting pitchers Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list.
“It’s not time to panic,” shortstop Amed Rosario said through a translator.
Plesac broke his hand punching the ground last week after allowing a home run to the Mariners. His frustration cost him a start, and probably several more, and it forced the Guardians to have Morris make his major league debut against a red-hot Seattle team.
Seattle Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rodriguez cf 5 2 1 0 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Haniger rf 5 0 2 2 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 5 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 2 0
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 3 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0
Santana dh 3 1 0 0 Palacios dh 4 1 1 0
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 2 2 4 Freeman ph 1 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Benson cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 6 7 6 Totals 34 1 9 0
Seattle 120 003 000 — 6
Cleveland 000 000 100 — 1
E—Rodriguez (4), Suarez (7), Rosario 2 (12). DP—Seattle 2, Cleveland 0. LOB—Seattle 7, Cleveland 8. 2B—Haniger 2 (6), France (20), Palacios (6). HR—Raleigh 2 (21).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
L.Castillo W,2-1 6 5 0 0 1 4
D.Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 0
Festa 2 2 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Morris L,0-1 2 4 3 2 2 3
Hentges 2 0 0 0 1 1
Shaw 11/3 2 3 3 1 1
Morgan 12/3 1 0 0 0 1
McCarty 2 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—L.Castillo (Gimenez). WP—Morris.
Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T—2:57. A—21,923 (34,788).