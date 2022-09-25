KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they added to their lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final American League wild-card spot, moving four games ahead with 11 to play as the Orioles fell to Houston. Seattle also closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto.

