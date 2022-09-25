Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France (23) is safe with a double as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is too late reaching for the tag during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Making the call is umpire Ryan Blakney. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic reacts after walking Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners' Curt Casali crosses home plate to score on a Ty France single as umpire Marvin Hudson, left, watches during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas City Royals right fielder Drew Waters chases down an RBI single hit by Seattle Mariners' Ty France during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29) runs past Kansas City Royals third baseman Nate Eaton after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, left, congratulates Cal Raleigh at home plate after Raleigh's two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they added to their lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final American League wild-card spot, moving four games ahead with 11 to play as the Orioles fell to Houston. Seattle also closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto.
“A nice win,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We needed it. A heck of a ballgame.”