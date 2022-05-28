Because of Friday’s inclement weather, there will be Sunday games at the Avista NAIA World Series.
Thanks to a five-hour rain delay in Game 2 between LSU Shreveport and Bellevue (Neb.), the games committee moved contests around, which includes Lewis-Clark State’s first game of the tournament.
The local Warriors (54-5), the No. 3 seed, will take on Westmont (Calif.) (45-11), the No. 6 seed, at 1 p.m. today. The day’s opening contest, at 10 a.m., will be seventh-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) (37-15) against 10th-seeded Webber International (Fla.) (41-20).
The winner of the game between the Eagles and the Florida Warriors then has to turn around and play second-seeded Tennesee Wesleyan (54-6) at 4 p.m. The nightcap will be eighth-seeded Georgia Gwinnett (46-14) taking on No. 1 seed Southeastern (Fla.) (54-3) at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, MidAmerica Nazarene (39-17) will take on the Bruins (48-12) in an elimination game at noon Then the loser of the Faulkner-Webber International game will play the loser of the LCSC-Westmont game at 3 p.m. in an elimination game.
The last time a game was played on a Sunday, a traditional off day in the tournament, took place on May 24, 2015, when Concordia (Calif.) beat Oklahoma Baptist 4-1.