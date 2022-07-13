The scoreboard warns of inclement weather in the area as Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez walks by before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The scoreboard displays the postponement of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals was postponed because of thunderstorms. MLB approved the postponement after a 1-hour, 4-minute delay from the scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
The teams will play a split doubleheader today. The first game is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. and the second at 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (45-42) has won eight straight and began the day tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot in the American League. The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001.
FINAL BRAWL SUSPENSION — Mariners All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scheduled to serve a one-game suspension stemming from his involvement in a brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on June 26.
Once he serves his suspension, “we will have all of the suspensions behind us,” manager Scott Servais said.
Rodríguez is the first Mariners rookie position player to make the All-Star game since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 and the third player in team history to be selected at age 21 or younger, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1990-91) and Alex Rodriguez (1996-97).
FRANCE SNUBBED — Servais said that he needed to stick up for first baseman Ty France, who is batting .306 with 10 homers and 45 RBI but was not selected to the All-Star Game.
“I think it’s crazy Ty France is not going to the All-Star Game to be honest,” Servais said.
“Obviously, we play in the Pacific Northwest. We don’t play on the East Coast. Take it for what it’s worth.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Erik Swanson was reinstated from the paternity list.
UP NEXT — Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) will start Game 1. A starter for Game 2 has not been determined. ... Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14) will pitch in the first game and right-hander Erick Fedde (5-6, 5.01) will start the second.