JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.
He just doesn’t like the way it works, and building a one-shot lead Friday in The Northern Trust was only a reminder that great golf doesn’t mean much without a great finish.
“I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s fair,” Rahm said Friday after another bogey-free round at Liberty National, this one a 4-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.
For now, Rahm can only worry about the tournament at hand, and while he has produced a mixture of great shots and great saves to reach 12-under 130, he still has his hands full.
“Believe it or not, hit my fair share of bad shots today,” Rahm said. “Much like yesterday, I was able to save a couple of good ones. ... Coming into the weekend, I’m definitely going to have to clean a couple of those mistakes up.”
Finau had a 64 with a bogey on the final hole as he tries to secure another spot among the 30 who make it to the season-ending Tour Championship, along with boosting his bid to play his way onto another Ryder Cup team.
Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele tied his personal best on the PGA Tour and the course record at Liberty National with a 62 and was in the group at 10-under 132 along with Justin Thomas (69) and Keith Mitchell (64).
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 3-under 68 in the second round and sits tied for 36th at 4-under 138, safely advancing to the weekend
Dahmen started his day at No. 10 and had a bogey at No. 12 before running off a string of three birdies in four holes to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he had an eagle at No. 1, a double bogey at No. 4 and birdies at Nos. 6 and 9 for his score.
Dahmen tees off at No. 1 in the third round at 7:55 a.m. Pacific with playing partner Pat Perez.