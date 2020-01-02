MOSCOW — When a basketball team is rebuilding, like the Idaho men this season, finding a do-it-all veteran transfer who can come in and make an immediate impact can be a challenge.
That’s why senior forward Quinton Forrest’s quick start and consistent presence has provided a much-needed boost for the Vandals this season.
Forrest, a Florida native and graduate transfer from Jacksonville University, is one of only two Vandals to start in all 13 games thus far.
He leads the team in rebounds (7.8 per game), steals (17) and is second in assists (22) and fifth in scoring (6.9 points per game).
Not too shabby for a player who suffered two major injuries in college and didn’t start playing basketball until he was a sophomore in high school.
Forrest’s quiet calmness and willingness to do anything to help his team has provided the glue for a battered Idaho team that already has had eight players miss at least one game.
“I like doing the dirty work,” Forrest said. “I like grabbing the rebound, I like getting the hockey assist, I like setting the hard screens, I like diving on the floor for the loose ball.
“At the end of the game, I feel like it’s not a successful game if I don’t have a couple of battle wounds.”
Unlike most NCAA Division I players, Forrest isn’t a lifelong basketball player. It wasn’t until a high school coach approached him during his sophomore year at West Orange High in Windermere, Fla., that he’d even picked up a basketball in any competitive capacity.
But Forrest was a quick learner.
“I tried to imitate what I see NBA players do,” Forrest said. “At the time, my favorite player was Dwight Howard because he was with the Orlando Magic. So I was 6-1 trying to play like Dwight Howard.”
Forrest, now 6-4 and 23 years old, also benefited immensely from living with a former professional athlete. His step-dad is former MLB star Ray Langford, who was enshrined in the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame after concluding his career with the MLB team in 2004.
“By the time that he retired, he still had that routine of waking up early, running on the treadmill, going to the gym,” Forrest said. “To this day when I go home, if you sleep past 9 a.m. it’s an issue. I just picked up early on what it is to be consistent, to be accountable.”
That work ethic helped Forrest rise quickly in the basketball world, and by his senior year, he was receiving Division I offers.
Forrest chose Bethune Cookman, a private university in Daytona Beach, Fla. By his sophomore year, he was averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the 2016-17 season.
But the Wildcats finished the year 10-22, resulting in the firing of the entire coaching staff. So Forrest decided to transfer to Jacksonville on the recommendation from an old coach.
After sitting out a year because of NCAA transfer rules, disaster struck. Forrest required surgery on his left labrum, and missed six months of basketball-related activity.
Forrest’s fast ascension was suddenly put on hold.
“For five years straight I’d been playing basketball, so I was only getting better and better, so those six months, kind of hurt,” Forrest said. “It doesn’t sound like a lot, but my body was just getting those muscle memories on how to shoot, how to dribble.”
To make matters worse, Forrest suffered a right ankle injury upon his return the day before the first official practice of his junior year. He went on to play only 13 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season.
After the season, Forrest considered transferring since he’d be able to play right away as a graduate student. That’s when he met former Vandal standout Stephen Madison through a mutual friend.
“I was like who’s this tall guy shooting outside playing basketball, and it happened to be Steve Madison,” Forrest said. “The name carries a lot of weight. This summer I was working out with him … and he brought the idea of, ‘Hey man, come to Idaho. It’s a great program, I went there.’
“He only had great things to say about it.”
It was like it was meant to be. Forrest needed a fresh start and Idaho needed a proven veteran to bolster its young lineup.
“Talking to his previous coaches that had worked with him, they talked about a really good work ethic, terrific young man,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “It worked out for us this summer that he was still available and luckily for us, it worked out for him to come here.”
Before Idaho, Forrest had always played close to home in Florida. He was attracted by the opportunity to come to a new place and get out of his comfort zone.
“I felt like Idaho was my best bet because it was far from home, it was homey (and) I could grow as a person, I could see things clearer,” he said. “I could live in the gym here with no distractions. So I felt like there was a lot of (positives).”
In Idaho’s first exhibition game against Central Washington, Forrest exploded with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.
He was officially back.
Since then, Forrest has provided the Vandals with a steady, if not flashy, presence. It helped that the Idaho team of five returners and 10 newcomers meshed quickly.
Forrest said this UI squad has been the closest-knit group of the three college teams he’s been on.
“Everybody brings their own juice to the team, everyone has their own flavor,” Forrest said. “It’s like a pizza with multiple toppings — everybody brings their own little thing to the team and it’s super dope seeing how everybody meshes together.”
Thirteen games into the season, the 4-9 Vandals are already one win shy of their total from their 2018-19 campaign.
Idaho started Big Sky Conference play with a pair of heartbreakers — a 62-60 loss to Idaho State and a 69-68 loss to Weber State, both on the road. They play their conference opener today against Portland State at 6:30 p.m. at Cowan Spectrum.
Forrest said he thinks the Vandals are close to getting over the hump.
“I feel like once we glue all the missing pieces together, I feel like we’re going to be hard to beat,” he said.
Forrest said he hopes to play professional basketball after his college career concludes. After that, he wants to eventually get into politics, and trade in his basketball jersey for a suit and tie.
“I have aspirations of being a mayor one day,” said Forrest, who owns a degree in social sciences and is working on a master’s degree in public administration. “My goal is to wake up every day, wear a suit and tie and go make change. I just want to do what I can to make the world a better place.”
Stephan Wiebe