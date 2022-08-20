A quarterback competition, players in new positions and players returning from injuries are on the docket for Idaho ahead of its second fall scrimmage at 9:30 a.m. today at the Kibbie Dome.
Unlike the first scrimmage Aug. 11, this one will be open to the public, giving fans their first opportunity to see the Jason Eck-led team since the April 30 spring game at Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho. Here are three things to look for in the scrimmage:
Traynor out, Borisch in
Idaho’s top receiver, Terez Traynor, will miss the scrimmage with an unspecified injury but is expected to be back by the Sept. 3 season opener at Washington State.
“(Traynor) has a minor thing that we’re just trying to be smart with,” Eck said. “He’s a good player, just trying to make sure we keep him healthy and not risk it.”
Traynor played in the first scrimmage, whereas former Idaho quarterback-turned-wide receiver Zach Borisch will suit up in this one after missing Aug. 11 with an injury.
Borisch was converted to a receiver in the spring and has been getting reps with the second- and third-string offenses this week, often catching passes from freshman quarterback Jack Layne, who now has made it a four-man competition for the spot.
QBs looking to create separation
At Big Sky media day in Spokane in July, Eck said a decision on who the starter would be would take place by game day against the Cougars. But fans, and more importantly the WSU coaching staff, will not know what’s coming.
“We’re narrowing (the competition) down already,” Eck said. “We’ve already started narrowing it down and I think this scrimmage will probably get us down to two (quarterbacks).”
Eck was hopeful by next week’s practices the Vandals will have a starter in place but the name won’t be revealed.
“I think we’ll probably have an in-house starter named. I think we’ll know as a coaching staff who’s going to start once we get to game week for Washington State. I don’t know if we’ll make that public. Coach Dickert has 22 more scholarships than we do. He doesn’t need to know who our quarterback is. He’s got enough advantages in the game.”
Eck said the decision has been tough given the improvement of the veterans from the spring and good performances from all involved in the competition.
The scrimmage will see Layne getting reps with the first- and second-string offenses, something he’s been doing in practice all this week. The first scrimmage saw fellow freshman Ridge Docekal and Layne get live reps, something that might not be the case this time.
“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do with the quarterbacks,” Eck said. “The older three guys have all been in college football games, ... where Ridge and Jack, we couldn’t see that. So we made them live. We may not have any of the quarterbacks live (today), but we might. We still have to settle that as a staff.”
New additions to the secondary
Former receiver Michael Noil moved to defensive back earlier this week, joining brother Wyryor in the secondary.
“Just trying to get guys on the field,” Eck said. “He was a little bit lower on the depth chart at receiver and we thought we could move him from a third-string guy on offense to a second-string guy on defense. And those are always good moves. You can move a guy and give him an opportunity to hopefully get on the field more. And he’s doing a good job. I think he’s taking coaching from (defensive backs coach Stanley) Franks and getting better and learning things. It’s been a good move for him.”
He’ll join a room that includes starters Marcus Harris and Jeremiah Salaam.
Harris said the unit is getting used to each other, on and off the field.
“I feel like, just as a unit, we’re getting more comfortable with each other,” Harris said. “And knowing what we can do as a unit instead of individually and helping everyone be able to play to their strengths.