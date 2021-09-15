MOSCOW — Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry and freshman CJ Jordan have split snaps in Idaho’s backfield for the majority of fall camp, scrimmages, practices and in the Vandals’ first game against Simon Fraser — something coach Paul Petrino implemented by design, at least until Oct. 2 at UC Davis.
So it was somewhat surprising when Beaudry took the reins for the bulk of UI’s 56-14 loss Saturday at Indiana, but the veteran overall played well outside of a costly fumble.
Petrino said he felt it just wasn’t a good time or opponent for his freshman quarterback to be thrust into the fire.
“CJ had a great week of practice — it was nothing to do with that,” Petrino said. “I just thought it just wasn’t the game for him to play a whole bunch in.”
Jordan played just a handful of snaps without completing a pass. He had one rush for 5 yards.
Beaudry took advantage of his extended opportunity under center, completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The two touchdowns and 94 of those yards went to sophomore Hayden Hatten.
Beaudry took a pair of sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble that was returned to Idaho’s own 11-yard line. But the 6-foot-5 senior had no other costly mistakes against the best defense the Vandals will see this season, and at times drove his team the length of the field.
Most of his success came on methodical, short passes. Idaho’s longest pass play was a 23-yarder by Hatten.
The Vandals had two lengthy touchdown drives of 75 yards each in the second and third quarters.
“I thought he improved as the game went on,” Petrino said of Beaudry. “The last drive of the first half, probably the first three drives of the second half, I thought he played really well. … So there were definitely things where he got better at and improved.”
Jordan had been one of the stars of Idaho’s beat down of SFU in Week 1. Petrino said the two quarterbacks likely will play more equally at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Oregon State in Corvallis (Pac-12 Network).
“They’ll both play this week and they’ll both play this weekend and we’ll look forward to them both playing better,” Petrino said.
Odds and ends
Starting receivers Hayden Hatten and Cutrell Haywood did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Offensive coordinator Brian Reader said the pair were banged up but expected to play this weekend. … Starting running back Roshaun Johnson also was absent and is “50-50” to play against Oregon State, per Petrino. Johnson had only one carry before heading to the sideline against the Hoosiers. … Starting tight end Connor Whitney is out with an elbow injury. He could return for the UC Davis game Oct. 2.
