AREA COLLEGES
PULLMAN — The top three contenders for Washington State’s No. 1 quarterback role completed at least eight passes apiece Friday night as the Cougars conducted their first preseason football scrimmage at Martin Stadium.
Trey Tinsley completed 9 of 15 passes for 136 yards, Gage Gubrud went 8-for-11 for 100 yards and Anthony Gordon wound up 8-for-15 for 92 yards.
Rodrick Fisher made five receptions for 68 yards, while Dezmon Patmon racked up 85 yards on just two catches.
Max Borghi led the rushers with three carries for 42 yards.
PASSING — Trey Tinsley 9-15-0-136, Gage Gubrud 8-11-1-100, Anthony Gordon 8-15-0-92, Anthony Gordon 8-15-0-92, Cammon Cooper 5-8-0-62, Aaron Angelos 4-5-0-49, Gunner Cruz 4-10-0-31.
TOP RUSHERS — Max Borghi 3-42, Travell Harris 1-24, Deon McIntosh 4-10, Jouvensly Bazil 5-8, Gage Gubrud 2-6, Cole Dubots 4-4.
TOP RECEIVERS — Rodrick Fisher 5-68, Dezmon Patmon 4-85, Brandon Arconado 3-46, Tay Martin 3-44, Deon McIntosh 3-21, Easop Winston Jr. 3-20.
Trainor headed Down Under
Darren Trainor, who recently wrapped up his Lewis-Clark State baseball career, has signed with the Coomera Cubs of the Greater Brisbane League in Australia, the Lewiston school announced Friday.
The Cubs are based on the Gold Coast.
Trainor batted .354 with 52 RBI as a Warriors senior last season.
Vandal games set for TV
MOSCOW — Several of Idaho’s football games will be televised in the region, starting with a Big Sky road opener Sept. 28 at Northern Colorado that’s been picked up by Eleven Sports, the Vandals announced Friday.
Idaho’s regionally televised games are as follows. All times are Pacific.
Sept. 7 — Central Washington, 6 p.m., Pluto. 21 — Eastern Washington, noon, ROOT. 28 — at Northern Colorado, noon, Eleven Sports/Pluto.
Oct. 5 — Weber State, SWX/Pluto. 12 — at Portland State, Pluto. 19 — Idaho State, ROOT.
Nov. 2 — Cal Poly, Pluto. 9 — at Montana, ROOT. 16 — Sacramento State, SWX/Pluto. 23 — at Northern Arizona, CSW Phoenix, Pluto.