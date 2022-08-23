Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

FILE - Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in Doha, Qatar, March 31, 2022. Qatar recently arrested at least 60 workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. The workers’ protest on Aug. 14 — and Qatar’s reaction to it — could further fuel the concern. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

 AP Darko Bandic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf Arab nations, Qatar heavily relies on foreign labor. The workers’ protest a week ago — and Qatar’s reaction to it — could further fuel the concern.

