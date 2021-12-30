Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich touted his team’s defensive performance in Wednesday’s Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal-round game as the best of the season.
The Bengals mainly held Moscow’s top players in check in registering a 60-53 victory at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
“I couldn’t be more proud of their performance tonight,” Ulrich said. “We made some mistakes but they are easy corrections. It was awesome, all the guys contributed across the board in big moments.”
Lewiston (8-0) was able to do just enough offensively, especially in the final minutes, as the defense limited the Bears (5-4) down the stretch.
Jace McKarcher hit a corner 3-pointer with 3:02 remaining in regulation to put the Bengals on top for good at 50-48.
McKarcher then would go 1-for-2 at the line, with Chanse Eke grabbing the rebound and converting a layup to extend Lewiston’s lead 53-48.
Eke wasn’t finished, as he got a steal and finished at the other end to extend the advantage to seven. Eke finished with a team-high 14 points.
“That kid can change speed and he’s so quick,” Ulrich said. “You just need to let him go and play his game.”
With the win, the Bengals will play Lapwai in the championship game at 4 p.m. here.
Moscow and Lewiston each had first-half runs that gave the respective teams a bit of momentum.
The Bears began the second quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a Jamari Simpson field goal, that made it 17-15 Lewiston.
But the Bengals answered with an 8-0 run to push the advantage to 10.
“We passed up good looking shots for some great looking shots,” Ulrich said. “We really seemed to find the right guy at the right moment and that’s on the five guys that were on the floor at the time.”
Moscow continued to shoot the ball well and finished the quarter on an 11-4 run to make it 29-26 at halftime.
Barrett Abendroth’s layup early in the third gave the Bears a 33-31 lead, its first since the early stages of the game. Abendroth, who had 12 points, scored six straight for Moscow for a 37-32 lead, its biggest of the night.
Eke and Drew Hottinger, who finished with 13 points, combined for nine in the final three minutes of the third to cut Moscow’s lead 45-44.
“For being a sophomore, (Hottinger) knows how to battle,” Ulrich said. “He battles in practice and he’s not afraid of the big moments.”
Bryden Brown paced the Bears with 16 points.
LEWISTON (8-0)
Chanse Eke 6 0-0 14, Jace McKarcher 4 1-3 12, Carson Way 2 0-0 5, Cruz Hepburn 0 4-6 4, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Brayden Forsman 2 0-0 5, Mike Wren 0 0-0 0, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, James White 2 0-0 4, Drew Hottinger 5 3-4 13. Totals 22 8-13 60.
MOSCOW (5-4)
Sam Kees 2 0-0 5, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 9, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 2, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 6 0-0 12, Bryden Brown 5 2-3 16, Taylor Strong 1 2-2 4, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 5-6 53.
Lewiston 17 12 15 16—60
Moscow 8 18 19 8—53
3-point goals — McKarcher 3, Eke 2, Way, Forsman, Lawrence, Brown 4, Keys, Simpson.
Lapwai 76, Clarkston 52
The Wildcats rolled to a relatively easy semifinal-round win against the Bantams.
“We’ve never won the Avista tournament before,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “So one of the keys of coming to this tournament was winning to take it back to our community. They show up every game.”
The Wildcats (8-0) ended the first half with a 19-point advantage and didn’t let Clarkston (5-3) get any closer the rest of the way.
Lapwai, the defending Class 1A DI state champions, is on an impressive run as of late. The Wildcats thumped Class 5A Coeur d’Alene, then beat Washington Class 2A North Central in the two previous games.
Now, it will face its second Class 5A foe in the past 12 days when it takes on Lewiston at 4 p.m. today here for the tourney championship.
“These guys live for big moments like this,” Eastman said. “They’ve won championships before. They’ve played in big games. Now, it’s the next step.
“We want to play the best in the state. Right now with our schedule we have been and it just shows how much talent we have.”
Kross Taylor paced Lapwai with 23 points.
The Wildcats scored from every possible angle: 3-pointers, under the basket, in transition, and more.
Kase Wynott added 16, Titus Yearout finished with 14 and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones hadd 12.
“Every team knows what we want to do,” Eastman said. “We want to push the ball. Some teams can do that for a little bit, but we can do it for four quarters, and that’s the difference.”
Lapwai held Clarkston standout Xavier Santana to 15 points, which paced the Bantams. Santana had 33 points Tuesday against Annie Wright
“A lot of the kids know Xavier and have played with him. We love that kid,” Eastman said. “We know to stop him it takes a team effort and, our whole game plan tonight was to stop him.”
Austin Stienwand also had 12 points for Clarkston.
LAPWAI (8-0)
Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 5-5 12, Titus Yearout 6 2-2 14, Kross Taylor 9 2-4 23, Mason Brown 1 0-0 3, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Christopher Brown 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kase Wynott 7 1-2 16. Totals 30 10-13 76.
CLARKSTON (5-3)
Xavier Santana 7 0-1 15, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 3 2-3 9, Robby Reagan 1 0-0 3, Dawson Blunt 1 1-4 3, Conrad Dudley 4 0-0 8, Austin Steinwand 3 4-4 12. Totals 20 7-12 52.
Lapwai 17 23 17 19—76
Clarkston 8 13 16 15—52
3 point goals — Taylor 3, Brown, Ellenwood-Jones, Wynott, Steinwand 2, Santana, M. Van Tine, Reagan.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.