The final of the Sept. 15 nonleague football game between Kendrick and Genesee most certainly turned a lot of heads in all corners of the state, and beyond.
104-0.
The result begs several questions:
What happened to the defense?
Is there bad blood between the two teams?
Is there a place for that kind of score in high school football?
Should the game have been called early?
One thing is for sure: there is no bad blood between the two schools nor between Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky and Kendrick coach Zane Hobart.
“It happened, it’s over and we’ve all moved on from it,” Podrabsky said. “At the moment, I wasn’t even thinking about the score. I was thinking about how to give my team success. Whether it was just a drive or getting a stop.”
It’s easy to jump the gun and assume the Tigers committed some kind of third-degree felony. But if you study the box score, it becomes clear that wasn’t the intent. In fact, Kendrick tried to soften the blow.
By halfway through the second quarter, the Tigers already were cycling through reserves. Despite the lack of playing time, the inexperienced Tigers continued to score at will against the Bulldogs’ defense, finding themselves ahead 74-0 at intermission.
“We started working on game scenarios for if one of our guys goes down with an injury,” Hobart said. “We pulled our starting right guard out and put in our backup in for a couple plays, then put our starter back in. Those are the little things we did that didn’t really show up on the box score.”
Genesee was without quarterback Angus Jordan, who had an injured shoulder and certainly would have made an impact. Just not enough to cushion that blow.
Podrabsky admitted his team is going through a rebuild. The Bulldogs were a playoff team last year and standout players like Jack Johnson and Cy Wareham, who were do-it-all type guys for Genesee, have graduated.
“I thought we did a great job competing in this one, especially guys like (Wyatt) Jordan,” Podrabsky said. “He’s not a quarterback by any means, but he gave it his all. Seeing him succeed and the kids who don’t get a lot of playing time get out there was a great thing to see.”
Rebuilding and losing a lot of games is hard at the high school level. But what this could have done for the psychology of the players in the ensuing days and the rest of the season could have made things worse 10-fold.
In a town like Genesee, with a population of just more than 1,200, high school football team means a lot. So when they churn out a performance like this, the entire community could have been up in arms.
Instead, it’s been all positive reinforcement.
“I haven’t heard anything about the kids getting bullied or told anything negative,” Podrabsky said. “I’m sure there was a ‘wow’ factor. For the most part, people understand how good Kendrick is and we’re just not at that level yet. I told the kids before the game we’re not expected to compete in this game.”
The support from the school community and the town, generally, should help the team get back on their feet. And after burning the film and moving on, there’s nowhere to go but up for Genesee.
“My expectations are not going to change,” Podrabsky said. “We’re going to have to go out there and compete. We have to win some ball games to put us in a position to have a successful season. The kids haven’t given up. There’s no one calling it in. They want to go out and compete.”
Bottom line, at least in the view of Podrabsky, is Kendrick is just that good.
“In this case, I don’t feel like they were running it up,” Podrabsky said. “You look at the possessions, we were throwing interceptions and they’d return it for a touchdown. Then they’d get on offense and score, that adds up quickly. We only got three first downs the whole game. If you give Kendrick that kind of time, they’re going to score.”
