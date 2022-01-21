LAPWAI — Lapwai has had a remarkable start to its season so far, and rightly has been voted No. 1 in Class 1A Division I in the Idaho state media poll every week since the poll began in December.
Defeating a long-time Whitepine League Division I rival on your home court is a nice feather in the Wildcats’ cap.
Lapwai decided to add icing on the cake by scoring a season-high in points in a 110-69 win against second-ranked Prairie on Thursday at Lapwai High School.
“Our biggest thing has been coming out with energy,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We’ve had three games canceled which gave us 12 days of practice, so we were ready to play.”
The Wildcats (12-0, 6-0) opened the first quarter on a 15-0 run with the biggest play coming from sophomore forward Kase Wynott, who threw down an aggressive dunk to the delight of the home fans to give Lapwai a 9-0 lead. He finished with 26 points.
“We pride ourselves on being athletic,” Eastman said. “After practice, we do about an hour of just straight dunking. Each one of them tries. It’s very hard to find a 1A team (players) 1-10 that can dunk or at least touch the rim.”
Lapwai had a 43-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and was up 35 at halftime.
“We talk about scoring at all three levels and I think tonight we did that,” Eastman said. “You don’t ever want to become a one dimensional team and I thought tonight we showed how multi-faceted we are.”
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones was the main culprit behind the first quarter tear. The junior guard scored all 20 of his points in the period.
“When he’s hot, he’s hot,” Eastman said. “He has unlimited range and he’s been working on that in practice. It was good to see him have a smile on his face and his teammates were able to find him.”
He’d pull up with ease, even if the shot was contested, and converted. He hit six 3-pointers and shot 66 percent from 3.
In the second, the Wildcats turned to mostly reserves but kept Kross Taylor on the court. Taylor, who had 27 points, showed his knack for leadership and had nine points in the quarter.
“Lapwai is a heck of a team,” Prairie coach Shawn Woter said. “If they shoot the ball like that, it’s going to be tough for anyone to beat them. It’s hard to defend someone when they’re shooting lights out like that.”
Zach Rambo led the Pirates (9-3, 5-3) with 21 points. Wyatt Ross had 16, Lee Forsmann notched 13, and Kyle Schwartz added 11.
Eastman always preaches hustle and conditioning, and that philosophy was evident in this one.
“We condition every day for the first hour of practice,” Eastman said. “This is why, each one of my boys are ready to go at any point.”
Eastman said the Wildcats came into the game with a goal of scoring 100 points, and they broke the century mark at 1:27 into the fourth quarter on a Chris Bohnee layup.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-3, 5-3)
Wyatt Ross 6 3-4 16, Kyle Schwartz 5 0-0 11, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 6, Zach Rambo 8 4-4 21, Lee Forsmann 2 7-12 13, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 1 0-0 2, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 14-20 69.
LAPWAI (12-0, 6-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 20, Titus Yearout 6 0-0 12, Kross Taylor 10 1-1 27, AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 5, Kase Wynott 11 2-2 26, Ahlius Yearout 4 0-0 9, Simon Henry 1 0-0 3, Chris Bohnee 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 1 1-2 3. Totals 44 4-5 110.
Prairie 15 20 17 17—69
Lapwai 43 27 26 14—110
3-point goals — Forsmann 2, Ross, Schwartz, Rambo, Ellenwood-Jones 6, Taylor 6, Wynott 2, A. Yearout, Henry, Ellenwood, Bohnee.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.