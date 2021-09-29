MOSCOW — Moscow took down Lewiston 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23 in an Inland Empre League match that also doubled as a “Spike for a Cure” breast cancer awareness event Tuesday at home at Bear Den.
“They were really excited for this one,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “They’re our friends, we play club together, so this is always a big match. Plus, it’s pink night, so it brings a fun and loud atmosphere.”
The Bears (9-7, 4-1) dominated in the first and second set. In the second, Moscow led the entire way. Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said the problems started at the service line.
“We struggled and came out flat,” Davis said. “When you serve 86 percent at the service line you’re going to be in trouble.”
The kill count for the Bears were spread out evenly among their front line. Grace Allen led with 10, Morgan Claus had eight and Taylor Broenneke added seven.
The third set was when the Bengals (9-5, 1-4) started to come alive, as they controlled the tempo and led the entire way.
“I thought a lot of players shined in the third set,” Davis said. “We started strong and we didn’t let off the gas. They couldn’t stop our hitters.”
Davis said road games are always hard for teams to get off the bus and start firing on all cylinders from the get-go.
“We needed to light a fire underneath them,” Davis said. “We were trying to get their head into the game. That’s what it was all about, taking pride in our game.”
The fourth set was a slugfest between the area teams. The Bears were up 10-7 after an Ellie Gray ace. But, Julia Dickeson recorded back-to-back blocks to pull the Bengals within a point. Lindsay Hall then had a kill to tie it at 10.
The game continued to go back and forth, and Katy Wessels’ kill tied it for the Bengals at 17. She’d go on to have three more kills, scoring four out of the five final points for Lewiston. She finished with 21 total kills.
“Our defense knew that if they needed to put a ball down, they were going to Katy,” Claus said. “I thought she played a great game. But I also thought our defense played great and got a lot of solid digs. Ellie (Gray) and Morgan (Claus) both had some great digs.”
Claus finished with 16 digs and Gray finished with three.
The Bengals had two new starters in the lineup. Kadence Barnes and Brooklyn Hildreth each made their first start of the season, and they each finished with 10 kills.
“We had a couple of conversations this week about how they’re right on the cusp,” Davis said. “I’ve been trying to get those girls going all season. I feel like tonight they wanted it and proved it.”
