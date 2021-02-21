CHENEY — Pullman won five events and Clarkston one during a three-team virtual event late Saturday at Cheney.
The Blackhawks beat the Greyhounds 97-59 and the Bantams 116-36. Pullman took a 74-46 win against Clarkston.
Madison Weber won twice for the Greyhounds, taking the 50-yard freestyle (26.67 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.61). Melrose Gilbert won the 100 free (59.91) and 200 free (2:12.55). The 200 medley relay of Natalie Armstrong, Weber, Jayden Chen and Emma Bryson also was victorious (2:05.46).
Natalie Graham earned the Bantams' only victory in the 100 backstroke (1:06.32).
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Natalie Armstrong, Melissa Weber, Jayden Chen, Emma Bryson) 2:05.46
200 freestyle — 1. Melrose Gilbert, PHS, 2:12.55.
200 IM — 2. Armstrong, PHS, 2:33.00.
50 free — 1. Weber, PHS, 26.67.
100 butterfly — 3. Chen, PHS, 1:16.88.
100 free — 1. Gilbert, PHS, 59.91.
500 free — 2. Natalie Graham, CHS, 5:51.00.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Gilbert, Lynnlin Qiao, Bryson, Weber), 2:00.72.
100 back — 1. Graham, CHS, 1:06.32.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber, PHS, 1:16.61.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Armstrong, Qiao, Chen, Gilbert), 4:46.76.