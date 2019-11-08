WHEN/WHERE
7 tonight, Othello.
RECORDS
Othello 5-4, Pullman 6-3.
STORY LINE
Pullman beat West Valley and Cheney 6-0 in Kansas tiebreakers Tuesday to reach a Washington Class 2A play-in game. The Greyhounds beat Othello 13-7 on Oct. 25. A second win against the Huskies will give Pullman its third trip to State in four years.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Earlier this week, Isaiah Strong came up with the biggest catch of his team’s season: a game-winning, 27-yard touchdown against West Valley that punched Pullman’s ticket to this point. Not bad for a player seeing his first time at receiver in five games. Strong primarily played on defense after breaking his hand in late September and, until recently, wearing a cast.
“He demands a double team,” coach David Cofer said. “And any time that happens, it opens other guys up and that just makes our whole offense work.”
Strong’s younger brother, Evan, will return at running back this week from a knee injury that had sidelined him since Oct. 4. Together, the two have 14 touchdowns combined.
“We’ve been counted out a couple times,” Cofer said. “But we found a way to fight back and we’re starting to get healthy at the right time.”