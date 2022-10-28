Pullman volleyball remains perfect in GSL, takes down Clarkston

Pullman’s Sophie Armstrong (5) blocks a hit from a Shadle Park player during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Pullman High School on Thursday.

 Zach Wilkinson

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — Pullman knocked off Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Thursday.

