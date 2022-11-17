Heading into the Washington Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome starting Friday, the Pullman Greyhounds are eager to earn the postseason glory the program’s longtime regional excellence might seem to promise.

Ninth-seeded Pullman (15-3) faces eighth seed White River of Buckley (17-4) at 10:45 a.m. Friday in a first-round match.

Tags

Recommended for you