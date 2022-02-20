Pullman swimmers almost bring home title

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The gauntlet was laid down in November when the Pullman girls team returned to the Palouse with the Washington Class 2A state title.
After Friday’s preliminary round of the boys state meet at King County Aquatic Center, the Greyhounds were a bit behind the 8-ball. They almost pulled out a miracle Saturday.
Pullman’s boys almost equaled what the girls team did on Nov. 13, but the Greyhounds’ five titles wasn’t enough to overcome the advantage Anacortes built as the Seahawks just nudged away with the crown.
Anacortes tallied 280 points, edging Pullman by a mere nine points for the crown.
The Greyhounds entered the day with the top seed in two events and in the No. 2 spot in four others. But by all accounts, Pullman exceeded the expecations set on the first day in the final round.
“My boys have been kind of in the pursuit role for two or three months,” Greyhounds coach Amy Ripley said. “It was a little bit of a cat-and-mouse game since yesterday.
“Last night, we had a good heart-to-heart. I told them that we could pull points here and there if they could move up a position. I’m so proud of them. They’ve done a great job in training. These boys today proved they could (step up to the challenge).”
Sophomore William Miller and freshman Jake McCoy each were a part of three victories as well as a second-place finish. Senior Felix Gomez also had a hand in three wins.
The Greyhounds got started early by winning the first three events of the meet. McCoy, Gomez, Miller and Adam Carter bettered their 200 medley prelim time by 2.43 seconds to win the event in 1:37.90. Miller, who was the top seed in the 200 freestyle, went almost two seconds faster in the final and touched the wall in 1:41.88 to win. McCoy, who has the second-fastest time in the 200 IM preliminary, went 1.10 seconds faster in the final and won in 1:55.84.
Those results pushed Pullman to the top spot with 92 points, and a six-point advantage over Sammamish. Despite a fourth-place finish from Gomez in the 50 free in 22.50, the Greyhounds’ lead actually increased to 20 points, 107-87, over Anacortes.
But because the Seahawks actually had three divers score a total of 44 points, Anacortes took over the lead, then increased it as Pullman had no one competing in the 100 butterfly. After that event, the Seahawks were up 149-107.
It was an uphill climb from there for the Greyounds. But not necessarily because of their results.
Miller (46.96) and McCoy (4:41.71) each bettered their times in the 100 free and 500 free, respectively (McCoy by almost nine seconds in the 500) that cut the gap in the team race to 184-177.
A fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay in 1:34.27 didn’t really damage Pullman’s hopes, as Anacortes placed second for a four-point gap in the event and an 11-point difference with three events remaining.
However, not having anyone in the A final of the 100 back proved costly, as the Seahawks tallied 15 points in the event to just four for the Greyhounds, and suddenly it was an almost insurmountable 236-211 lead for Anacortes.
Despite Gomez (59.09) winning the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay of Miller, Gomeza, Teo Uberuaga and McCoy taking that event (3:18.21) and the max of 60 points possible for Pullman, the Seahawks managed finishes of fifth and fourth, respectively, to tally 44 points and keep the Greyhounds at bay.
Gomez’s points in the 50 free, which was a fourth-place finish, also proved vital. In fact, the first time he competed in the event was at the district meet two weeks ago at Washington State’s Gibb Pool.
It was a chance Ripley wasn’t sure about, but the senior convinced her to make the move.
“I wouldn’t have put him in the 50, and he asked me to try to qualify at the districts,” Ripley said. “He kept coming back and he convinced me that he could make it to the state. He really wanted to swim that. I decided to take the risk on that kid. He did better in that than he would have in the 200 free or the IM. That kid has proven to me that he can do it.”
Team scores — 1. Anacortes 280; 2. Pullman 271; 3. North Kitsap 230; 4. Sammamish 196; 5. Steilacoom 153; 6. Quincy 135; 7. Selah 123; 8. Port Angeles 99; 9. Bellingham 98; 10. Archbishop Murphy 95; 11. Hockinson 92; 12. Lindbergh 67; 13. Squalicum 55; 14. Columbia River 48; 15. Kingston 43; 16. Sehome 34; 17. Highline 33; 18. Burlington Edison 32; 19. Tyee 31; 20. Olympic 28; 21. Zillah 27; 22. White River 22; 23. Mark Morris 21; 24. Sedro-Wooley 17; 25. Lynden 15; 26. Aberdeen 14; 27. Enumclaw 13; 28. Fife 12; 29. Bremerton 9; 30. Sequim 7; 31. Toppenish 6; 32. Shelton 4; 33. Fort Vancouver 2; 34. Washougal 1.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Felix Gomez, William Miller, Adam Carter) 1:37.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Miller 1:41.88.
200 IM — 1. McCoy 1:55.84.
50 free — 4. Gomez 22.50.
100 free — 2. Miller 46.96.
500 free — 2. McCoy 4:41.71.
200 free relay — 4. Pullman (Carter Frichette, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell, Carter) 1:34.27.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gomez 59.09.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Miller, Gomez, Uberuaga, McCoy) 3:18.21.