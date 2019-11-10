PASCO, Wash. — He needed to reach deeper this time, but that pretty was much the plan anyway.
Eli Kabasenche of Pullman High School took the lead in the final 100 meters and was forced to keep on churning Saturday to repeat as boys’ Class 2A champion in the Washington state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course.
He won by less than a second, shaving more than 20 seconds off his winning time last year on the same course.
“It was a lot harder this year,” Kabasenche said by phone. “Last year, when I passed the guy, he didn’t really put up a fight, but this year I had to kick pretty much all the way to the line.”
He covered the 5,000 meters in a personal-record 15 minutes, 23.60 seconds. Shea Mattson of Selah, who had placed eighth last year, was right behind in 15:24.20.
“It was one of the most exciting races I’ve ever watched,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse placed second in the girls’ 2B race.
Kabasenche, who also won two distance titles in the state track meet last year, had no intentions of taking it easy this season anyway. He geared his training to peak for the Nike Cross regional and national meets, scheduled for the coming weeks, and he entered State with only the sixth-best time on the 2A performance list.
But Potratz-Lee predicted he would repeat as champion, and Kabasenche proved her right.
“He executed that race perfectly,” the coach said. “He put himself in a good position, always with that front group, but he made sure to stay relaxed in the first half of the race — not to take it too early but rely on that really great speed he has. But that race was really fast.”
The Pullman runner said he knew Mattson “is a very good kicker” but decided to pick up his pace with 300 meters left anyway. “I figured, ‘Why not?’”
Kabasenche, whose Nike regional meet is Saturday, orally committed to the University of Portland track program Oct. 13.
Kylie Franklin placed 22nd to lead the Pullman girls to sixth in the team scoring. The Pullman boys wound up 11th.
Mick Brown of Clarkston was 73rd among 2A boys.
Mills, a Gar-Pal senior, took second among 2B girls in 19:24.60.
The Asotin boys placed sixth in the 2B team competition, paced by Ryan Denham in 20th and Hobbes Tieu in 25th. Lily Denham took 22nd as the only Asotin girls’ qualifier.
Colfax placed ninth among the girls, led by Anna Cocking in 16th. The boys were 12th, guided by Joshua Huber in 41st.
WASHINGTON STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Results of southeastern Washington schools
CLASS 2A
Clarkston
Boys — 73, Mick Brown 17:05.50.
Pullman
Girls — 22, Kylie Franklin 19:40.70. 34, Nicole Jones 20:09.00. 49, Elly Kunkel 20:31.80. 58, Madeline Jones 20:41.60. 107, Asha Campbell 22:05.10. 113, Kelli Heim 22:11.40. 125, Abigail Wacker 22:341.50.
Boys — 1, Eli Kabasenche 15:23.60. 60, Asher Cousins 16:56.60. 93, Abdur Islam 17:19.00. 127, Isaac Acosta 17:42.90. 137, Lucian Pendry 17:52.70. 138, Brendan Doumit 17:55.20. 151, Kade Kunkel 18:16.00.
CLASS 2B
Asotin
Girls — 22, Lily Denham 21:03.80.
Boys — 20, Ryan Denham 17:03.30. 24, Hobbes Tieu 17:07.70. 51, Mason Nicholas 17:46.00.57, Ian Engledow 17:48.80. 106, Tanner Nicholas 18:36.10. 111, Asher Dykstra 18:41.20. 137, Jace Overberg 19:17.90.
Colfax
Girls — 16, Anna Cocking 20:44.70. 27, Miya Ensley 21:18.50. 49, Madison Dingman 22:11.80. 78, Hannah Baerlocher 23:08.30. 84, Jorja Slate 23:17.30. 100, Emma Miller 24:35.30. 103, Kaitlyn Cornish 24:46.30.
Boys — 41, Joshua Huber 17:37.10. 42, Kolby Slate 17:37.70. 70, Dyamin Vanek 18:07.10. 99, Kolby Sisk 18:29.50. 116, Ryan Henning 18:45.00. 133, Tyler Bober 19:09.30. 147, Ryan Baljo 20:00.60.
Garfield-Palouse
Girls — 2, Anais Mills 17:57.50. 19, Kennedy Cook 21:01.00. 86, Samantha Snekvik 23:267.20. 93, Jessica Olson 23:54.0.
FOOTBALLKendrick 82, Mullan 36
MULLAN, Idaho — Alex Sneve passed for 167 yards and rushed for 125 as Kendrick drilled Mullan in the quarterfinals of the Idaho 1A Division II playoffs.
The Tigers (9-1) face Lighthouse Christian in the semfinals at 3 p.m. MST on Saturday at Pocatello.
Sneve passed 9-for-17 for two touchdowns and no interceptions while also tallying two rushing TDs. Chase Burke added 145 ground yards for three scores and paced the defensive effort with six tackles.
Cooper Hewett caught three passes for 81 yards and a TD in addition to running for two scores.
“This Mullan team, they were bigger than us at most positions and faster than us at some,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “But we jumped out early.”
The Tigers scored on their first two plays from scrimmage, and in between Mullan turned the ball over on downs.
Kendrick was playing without 6-foot-4, right guard Donald Morgan, who had torn an ACL the previous game. Matt Fletcher filled in capably.
Kendrick 28 24 6 24—82
Mullan 0 22 6 8—36
Kendrick — Cooper Hewett 45 pass from Alex Sneve (Sneve run)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 58 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Burke 15 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 40 fumble return (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 7 run (pass failed)
Mullan — Skye Galloway 74 run (pass failed)
Mullan — Ian Farris 53 run (Luke Trogden run)
Kendrick — Hewett 56 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 54 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Burke 28 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Mullan — Galloway 11 run (Nic Day run)
Kendrick — Sneve 45 run (run failed)
Mullan — Trogden 2 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 5 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Chad Facey 7 run (Rylan Hogan pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Facey 11 run (Jagger Hewett run)
Mullan — Galloway 60 run (Tanner Day pass from Caleb Ball)
Wilder 15, Potlatch 6
WILDER — When the Loggers snapped the ball before all their players were set, it negated a 74-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Wilkxson to Connor Akins that would have given Potlatch a lead with about four minutes left. That illegal-shift penalty was one of two missed opportunities for Potlatch, which also fumbled inside the Wildcats’ 3, as the Loggers fell to Wilder in their Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoff opener.
“Two years ago, we were talking about not even having a varsity team,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “So to be disappointed when we don’t make the state semifinals two years later, I’m happy with the improvement they made.
“It’s sad we didn’t (advance as far) as we wanted to, but the steps we’ve made in the program are huge.”
With a minute or two left, Wilder added its final score with the second of Pablo Martinez’s touchdown passes to Norman Gonzales. Kenon Brown rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries to lead the Loggers, who were making their first appearance at State since 2011. They finished 7-3 while Wilder improved to 8-2.
Potlatch 0 6 0 0—6
Wilder 6 3 0 6—15
Wilder — Norman Gonzales 41 pass from Pablo Martinez (run failed)
Wilder — Jose Leon 22 FG
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 53 run (run failed)
Wilder — Gonzales 14 pass from Martinez (run failed)
VOLLEYBALLPullman advances to State
PULLMAN — Great Northern League MVP Mikayla Uhlenkott finished with 15 kills as the Pullman volleyball team punched its ticket to the Washington Class 2A state tournament with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 home victory against Ephrata in a GNL-Central Washington Athletic Conference crossover match.
“We played probably the best I’ve seen us all season,” coach Megan McNannay said. “I think, finally everything just seemed to click today. We had a lot of work in practice this week because we had an entire week off between matches, and it just really showed.”
Addie Hawes added 27 assists for the Greyhounds (21-3), who will compete in the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion at Central Washington University. Maddy Oelke had five aces, Hana Gecas finished with 14 digs and Alexus Haugen had three blocks.
Pullman finds out its State opponent today
Pomeroy moves on to State
POMEROY — For only the second time all season, Pomeroy team was extended past three sets. In fact, the Pirates had to play seven all told on this day. But they were able to battle and won the second-place match against Colton 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to advance to the Washington Class 1B state tournament that starts Thursday at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome.
“Having to play seven sets in one day was pretty tough,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “I was proud of them for working hard.”
The Pirates had to play their way into the State because they lost earlier in the day 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 to Oakesdale. It was the third time this season Pomeroy (23-3) had played the Nighthawks, and the teams split the matches.
“We came out playing really well against Oakesdale and got the first set, then just couldn’t get it done,” Smith said. “The girls fought hard and played better than the last time we played them.”
Heidi Heytvelt had 26 assists and Maddy Dixon finished with 18 kills and three blocks against the Nighthawks.
Then the Pirates played the Bulldogs, who had beaten St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in five sets earlier.
Heyvelt paced Pomeroy with 24 assists and Dixon had 16 kills. Alyssa Wolf finished with 10 digs and Jaden Steele contributed five aces.
Colton comes up short
POMEROY — Colton earned a hard-fought, five-set win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse to advance to a match for the right to move onto the Washington Class 2B state tournament Thursday, but the Wildcats fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to host Pomeroy and saw their season come to an end.
Colton beat SJEL 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 28-26, 16-14 to move on to face the Pirates. Mary Pluid led the Wildcats with 12 kills and two blocks, Josie Schultheis had 24 digs, Sidni Whitcomb added five aces and Rylee Vining finished with 35 assists.
“SJEL came out strong in first two games,” Colton coach Jill Nelson said. “We were able to take control in (Set) 3 when Maggie Meyer had a run of serves. Great game played by both teams.”
Against Pomeroy, Schultheis finished with 11 kills, Maggie Meyer had 16 digs, Vining contributed 22 assists, Pluid added two blocks and Addy Purnell served two aces.
SWIMMINGMoscow boys’ place third
BOISE — The Moscow boys’ 200 freestyle relay won the Class 4A state title, setting a record in the process, in helping the Bears place third as a team at the Idaho state championships at the Boise Aquatic Center.
Moscow scored 168 points, just behind meet champion Bishop Kelly (181) and Century (175).
The 200 relay of Reid Johnson, Hayden Buehler, Jonah Cousins and Isaac Pimentel shaved almost five seconds off Friday’s preliminary time, touching the wall in 1:34.07. The time broke the state record of 1:34.79, set by Century in 2018.
The Bear girls tallied 52 points to finish 10th in the team standings. Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint won with 217 points.
Pimentel had a huge day overall, as he also scored 26 points as an individual with second-place finishes in the 200 (1:49.90) and 500 (4:57.82) events. He also was a member of the third-place 200 medley relay, along with Ian Schlater, Johnson, and Micah Wolbrecht.
Simon Miura took third in the 100 free (50.77) and was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.01). Wolbrecht placed fourth in the 50 free (23.93) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:11.09). Ethan Baird finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.00) and Schlater took fifth in the same event (1:00.48). Edgardo Cofre placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17).
Leading the Moscow girls was the 200 medley relay of Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland, Ashley Pope and Sarah Carscallen, who finished fifth (2:06.05). Painter placed sixth in the 100 back (1:07.04) and Crossland was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.81).
Luke Mastroberdino paced the Lewiston’s boys’ effort in Class 5A with a 13th-place finish in the 200 free (2:04.73). The 200 free relay placed 12th (1:44.79). There were no names for the relay available at press time.
Class 4A
Moscow’s A-Main finishers
Girls 200 medley relay — 5. Ashley Painter, Megan Crossland, Ashley Pope, Sarah Carscallen, 2:06.05.
Boys 200 medley relay — 3. Isaac Pimentel, Ian Schlater, Reid Johnson, Micah Wolbrecht, 1:46.54.
Boys 200 freestyle — 2. Pimentel, 1:49.90.
Girls 200 IM — 8. Crossland, 2:31.81.
Boys 50 free — 4. Wolbrecht, 23.93.
Boys 100 butterfly — 6. Edgardo Cofre, 1:00.17.
Boys 100 free — 3. Simon Miura, 50.77.
Boys 500 free — 2. Pimentel, 4:57.82.
Boys 200 free relay — 1. Johnson, Hayden Buehler, Jonah Cousins, Pimentel, 1:34.07.*
Girls 100 backstroke — 6. Painter, 1:07.04.
Boys 100 back — 4. Ethan Baird, 1:00.00; 5. Schlater, 1:00.48.
Boys 100 breaststroke — 6. Miura, 1:04.01; 8. Wolbrecht, 1:11.09.