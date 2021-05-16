The Pullman High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have operated on opposite ends of the spectrum in recent years. This season, they face similar challenges.
The consistently successful Greyhounds boys’ and constantly rebuilding Greyhounds girls’ will feature plenty of newness this season. The girls’ team, led by a first-year coach, and the boys’ team, which graduated most of last season’s starters, carry several question marks into the delayed and abbreviated spring season, which kicked off with practices early this week.
Both teams begin their 10-game regular season Tuesday at Shadle Park, giving them just more than a week’s worth of practice and prep time.
“Is it the season that we hoped we’d have? No,” Pullman girls coach Angie Barbour said. “But are we just happy to have a season? Absolutely.”
Barbour is the Greyhounds’ fourth coach is as many seasons. The perpetual turnover has coincided with low totals in the win column, and Barbour hopes to provide the program with stability and direction.
The former University of Idaho track athlete and alumna of W.F. West High School in Chehalis has been coaching basketball since 1994. Her husband is Washington State University strength and conditioning coach Todd Barbour, and his career has taken Angie to coaching gigs in Arkansas, Colorado, Montana and Oregon. Before coming here, she was hired to start the girls’ varsity basketball team at The New School in Fayetteville, Ark.
That was a unique building process, but won’t rival what Barbour is facing at PHS. The coaching changes and losses have led to attrition through the years. Barbour has to rekindle some athletes’ love for the game.
“I haven’t had to rebuild something like this,” Barbour said. “But I’m excited about the challenge. I’m excited at the girls’ enthusiasm.”
Three seniors from last year’s team are gone, but the Greyhounds return everyone else, including senior guard Meghan McSweeney, whom Barbour identified a key player. The team also picked up two players who were in the program as freshmen but haven’t played since: seniors Addison Hawes and Mikayla Uhlenkott, who both played for this year’s undefeated Greyhounds volleyball team.
Those additions help bolster Pullman’s size (Uhlenkott is 6-foot), depth and athleticism, Barbour said. They also give the Greyhounds a robust six-member senior class. The other seniors are Kelsi Benton, Hailey Talbot and Kinsey Kallaher.
“I’ve got a little bit of everything,” Barbour said. “I’ve got a little bit of height, I’ve got a little bit of experience, I’ve got some good young kids. So I feel really good about where we’re at. I don’t feel like we’re missing any pieces at this point.”
Barbour will implement a new system this season. She’s keeping it under wraps while she still can, only revealing that “we’re going to look very different than we’ve looked in the past.
“Hopefully we can surprise a few people. Luckily this year, I feel like I have exactly what I need to run what I want to run.”
The boys’ team, led by 15th-year coach Craig Brantner, might weather an uncommonly lean season.
Brantner has led the Greyhounds to 10 consecutive winning seasons, including Class 2A state titles in 2013 and ’14, but is confronting low turnout and inexperience this year. Senior Brady Wells is the team’s lone returning full-time starter — and he won’t play in the team’s opener because of missing practice time thanks to schedule conflicts.
Brantner said he expects to have eight players available for the first game of the season.
“Our numbers are lower than they probably have ever been and I attribute that to a little bit of COVID stuff,” Brantner said. “Some kids just aren’t playing this year. … I would probably call this a rebuilding year for us.”
Along with Wells, Pullman’s notable returners include 6-foot-7 junior Grayson Hunt and 6-3 senior Steven Burkett. Hunt was one of the Greyhounds’ top scorers before suffering a season-ending injury eight games into last season, and Burkett was a part-time starter.
Perhaps the most difficult aspect of starting a season with a multitude of new players is the limited practice time leading up to Game 1, Brantner said. There’s also no Hardwood Classic to aim for — an annual goal for the Greyhounds — just a two-game culminating event after the regular season.
The top four teams in the Greater Spokane League standings will face off in a postseason mini-tournament. The bottom four teams will do the same.
“We’re always looking to go to the state tournament. That kind of wipes out one of our goals for the year,” Brantner said. “Right now as we’re practicing, we’re trying to get way too much in too early, trying to get ready for a game that we normally would practice 12 times before. I told somebody today we’re probably on practice No. 7 or 8 and we’ve only practiced twice.
“We’re leaving some things out and we’re going to have to go back through as we go through the season and work on those things, because we definitely want to get them in so that next year, we’re ready.”
2021 schedule
May 18: at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
May 21: at East Valley, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
May 24: Clarkston, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
May 26: Othello, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
May 28: at West Valley, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 1: at North Central, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 3: Rogers, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
June 7: Shadle Park, 7 p.m./5:30 p.m.
June 8: East Valley, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
June 11: at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Girls’ start time first, then boys’