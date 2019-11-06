SPOKANE — The Pullman High School football team beat Cheney and then West Valley, both by scores of 6-0, in a pair of Kansas tiebreakers Tuesday at East Valley High to earn the Great Northern League’s No. 2 seed and end the other teams’ seasons. The teams had all been tied for second after the regular season, with matching 2-2 GNL records.
Pullman will play at Othello on Friday in a Washington Class 2A play-in game at 7 p.m.
Quarterback Carson Coulter ran in a 2-yard touchdown to beat Cheney and threw a 27-yard touchdown to Isaiah Strong to beat the Eagles, both of those scores ending their respective games in sudden-death fashion since Pullman got the ball second and had held each of its opponents scoreless on their lone possession.
Strong was seeing his first time at receiver in five games. He’d been playing with his right hand in a cast during that span.
In the first game, Cheney fumbled the ball away on its third play. West Valley went four-and-out thanks to sacks by defensive linemen Jacob Anderson and Tanner Richartz.
Before Strong’s game-winning catch against West Valley capped the evening, Bogey Perkins ran for 10 yards to help dig the Greyhounds out of a first-and-20 imposed by two false starts. Pullman took just 15 plays to wrap up both contests.
“I feel like tonight gave us a boost of energy and I was really happy with how our kids came out and responded in a really weird and tough situation,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “It’s something we talked about in our pre-game, embracing the weirdness of a tough situation, and I thought our kids did that pretty well.”
Three from area win top GNL awards
Clarkston’s Kaeden Frazier and Tru Allen, and Pullman’s Bogey Perkins, walked away with the top Great Northern League awards as the league recently released its all-league football teams.
Frazier was named co-offensive MVP, while Allen and Perkins were named co-defensive MVPs. Brycen Bye of the Bantams was named coach of the year.
Other first-team honorees from the area on offense included Clarkston’s Eddie Berglund, Allen, Steve Baiye, Dawson Packwood and Jayden Hopkins; and Pullman’s Ethan Kramer, Azo Elsahati and Gabe Westensee.
Other first-team honorees from the area on defense included Clarkston’s Packwood, Will Sliger, Kyden Bailey and Berglund; and Pullman’s Rian Colon and Isaiah Strong.
First-team honorees from the area on special teams were Clarkston’s Austin Armstrong, Baiye and Allen.
First-team offense — Kaeden Frazier, Clarkston; Alyjouah Rollins, West Valley; Matt Allen, West Valley; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston; Dalton Harriett, Cheney; Koby Holt, Cheney; Ethan Kramer, Pullman; Tru Allen, Clarkston; Steve Baiye, Clarkston; Azo Elsahati, Pullman, Gabe Westensee, Pullman, Seth Feist, West Valley; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston, Jayden Hopkins, Clarkston, Shane Moore, Cheney.
First-team defense — Bogey Perkins, Pullman; Tru Allen, Clarkston; Rian Colon, Pullman; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston; Will Sliger, Clarkston; James Whiteley, Cheney; Zach Honegger, East Valley; Tanner Cassell, West Valley; Kyden Bailey, Clarkston; Ben McGourin, Cheney; Isaiah Strong, Pullman; Treden Davis-Reed, West Valley; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston; Van Vega, Cheney.
First-team special teams — Austin Armstrong, Clarkston; Steve Baiye, Clarkston; Tru Allen, Clarkston.
Co-offensive MVPs — Frazier, Rollins.
Co-defensive MVPs — Perkins, Tru Allen.
Coach of the year — Brycen Bye, Clarkston.
Area second-team offense — Will Sliger, Clarkston; Austin Armstrong, Clarkston; James Gray, Pullman; Jacob Anderson, Pullman; Deysan Shubert, Clarkston.
Area second-team defense — Azo Elsahati, Pullman; Jayden Hopkins, Clarkston; Zach Farnsworth, Pullman; Nate Hoffman, Clarkston; Zach Damen, Pullman; Steve Baiye, Clarkston.
Area second-team special teams — Sam Tingstad, Pullman; Evan Strong, Pullman.
GIRLS’ SOCCER7 area players All-GNL
A total of seven area players took home accolades as the Great Northern League recently announced its all-league girls soccer honors.
The only player to earn first-team mention was Clarkston senior defender Lauren Johnson.
Those earning second-team selections from the area were Clarkston sophomore center midfielder Luella Skinner, junior defender Jenna Allen and junior forward Jolee Nicholas; and Pullman junior forward Hannah Hawk, junior midfielder Hailey Talbot and senior defender Elise McDougle.
First team — Makenna Benson, Cheney; Megan Little, Cheney; Kaitlin Teeters, Cheney; Emma Scott, Cheney; Alyssa Amann, West Valley; Madison Moloney, West Valley; Abbie Sicilia, West Valley; Baylee Trejo, West Valley; Kaitlyn Harvey, East Valley; Angel Denke, East Valley; Raylynn Bucher, East Valley; Lauren Johnson, Clarkston.
Area second team — Hannah Hawk, Pullman; Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Luella Skinner, Clarkston; Jenna Allen, Clarkston; Jolee Nicholas, Clarkston.
Offensive MVP — Benson.
Defensive MVP — Little.
Coach of the year — C.C. Collins, West Valley.
VOLLEYBALLArea athletes earn All-IEL honors
Three area athletes earned accolades as the Inland Empire League released its all-league honors recently.
In 5A, Lewiston sophomore Morgan Moran was named to the first team. In 4A, Moscow’s Peyton Claus and Izzy Burns grabbed first-team honors.
5A Inland Empire League
First team — Janae Rayborn, Lake City; Kate DuCour, Lake City); Taylin Rowley, Coeur d’Alene; Morgan Moran, Lewiston; Maya Blake, Post Falls; Maddy John, Post Falls; Lauren Phillips, Coeur d’Alene.
MVP — Elly Schraeder, Coeur d’Alene.
Defensive player of the year — Ali Carpenter, Post Falls; Jaya Miller, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Carly Curtis, Coeur d’Alene.
4A Inland Empire League
First team — Daphine Carroll, Lakeland; Abigail Neff, Lakeland; Peyton Claus, Moscow; Izzy Burns, Moscow; Jenny Slack, Sandpoint; Gabby Hicks, Sandpoint.
MVP — Kaity Ryan, Lakeland.
Defensive player of the year — Olivia Cooper, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Kelsy Barger, Lakeland
CROSS COUNTRYKabasenche wins GNL MVP honor
Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche earned MVP honors as the Great Northern League recently released its all-league cross country teams.
The Greyhounds’ Asher Cousin was a first-team honoree, while Pullman’s Liam and Lain Hyde, along with Clarkston’s Mick Brown, were second-team selections.
On the girls’ side, the Greyhounds’ Kylie Franklin and Nicole Jones were first-team picks. Pullman’s Kelli Helm, Elly Kunkle and Madeline Jones made the second team.