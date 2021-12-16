Not getting pinned and giving up six points in a wrestling dual meet is crucial to staying in contention for a victory and sometimes, it can even completely change the outcome.
Pullman’s Evan McDongle fell to Clarkston’s Jordan McKamey 6-3 at 106 pounds. By only allowing three points, it proved to be decisive as the Greyhounds defeated the Bantams 42-39 on Wednesday in a dual wrestling meet at Clarkston High School.
The Bantams held a 36-30 advantage heading into the 106 showdown between the quad city grapplers.
McKamey hit McDongle with a double-leg takedown almost immediately to start off the first period.
McDongle showed signs of life in the second with a takedown but McKamey was quick to respond with a reversal.
Heading into the third, McKamey was up 6-3 and needed a pin to clinch the victory for the Bantams. But McDongle refused to be turned, which left the door open for the Greyhounds.
“He did a great job not getting pinned,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “I’ve coached him since he was about 9 years old, so it’s fun to coach the kids that I’ve been around for a long time.”
From there, Pullman’s Gavin McCloy pinned Caila Rice in the 113-pound class 1:18 into the match to trim the Greyhounds’ deficit to 39-36. Aydin Pelter then won by forfeit at 120 for the Greyhounds for the final margin.
“They wrestled really tough tonight,” Clarkston coach Corey Thivierge said. “We haven’t been in the wrestling room for a week-and-a-half because we’ve had some sick kids, but tonight I thought we wrestled really tough.”
Pullman and Clarkston each had a couple of guys in their respective lineups they counted on for six points.
For Clarkston, it was Bodee Thivierge at 138. Max Cordoua was trying to do his best McDongle impression and stretch the match the entire six minutes. But Thivierge hit a granby roll that put Cordoua on his back and Thiverge got the pin with 28 seconds left in the third.
“He wrestled like I thought he would,” Corey Thivierage said. “I wish he’d be more aggressive in the early stages, but it’s still early in the season.”
The Greyhounds looked to sophomore Ivan Acosta for their guaranteed six points, and he delivered in 39 seconds against Austin Turner.
“He wrestled at Gonzaga Prep last year and got a lot of experience with top-tier competition,” Crossler said. “He’s a little more advanced, so he’s teaching and learning as well.”
On the other hand, the two coaches didn’t have a clue what to expect during the 195 bout between Pullman’s Sam Sears and Clarkston’s Cameron Stout.
Stout drove in for a double leg during the opening sequence, but Sears was able to sprawl out and get a quick turn to pull the Greyhounds within 30-24.
“He’s a freshman, but he’s strong as an ox,” Crossler said. “We need to get a few more moves in his tool belt, but he stepped up big time tonight.”
Crossler said once the Greyhounds get deeper into their season, they’ll start to develop.
“The hammers that we have right now are guys that have been working all year,” he said. “We’re a young team and we’re just trying to get some mat time. You can beat the same guy in the room all day long, but it’s a different atmosphere when the spotlight is on.”
106 — Jordan McKamey, Clk, dec. Evan McDongle 6-3; 113 — Gavin McCloy, Pull, p. Caila Rice 1:18; 120 — Aydin Pelter, Pull, by forfeit; 126 — Geo Alba, Clk, p. Adrian Corrales 1:50; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clk, p. Austin Crossler 0:41; 138 — Bodee Thivierge, Clk, p. Max Cordoua 2:32; 145 — Ivan Acosta, Pull, p. Austin Turner 0:39. 152 — Jeroen Smith, Pull, p. Austin Thivierge 3:18; 160 — Gabe Smith, Pull, by forfeit; 170 — Braydon Finders, Clk, p. Matt Rembert 1:22; 182 — Jonah McKamey, Clk, p. Zeph Cook 1:17; 195 — Sam Sears, Pull, p. Cameron Stout 0:40; 220 — Hadden Chandler, Pull, by forfeit; 285 — Carson Ash, Clk, by forfeit.
