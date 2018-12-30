PREP BASKETBALL
SPOKANE VALLEY — The St. George’s and Pullman boys’ basketball teams were both unbeaten when they met during the Eagle Holiday Classic on Saturday.
No hardware was on the line, since this isn’t that sort of a tournament. But the Greyhounds got something even better.
“It was nice to help our RPI,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said following his team’s 63-58 win over the Dragons.
The Washington Class 2A Greyhounds (10-0) led by eight entering the final quarter, which proved enough of an advantage to hold off the 2B Dragons (8-1).
Pullman’s Jake Wells scored 21 points while teammate Ethan Kramer added 18 points and seven rebounds.
“He did a very good job of just being our second guy there and attacking the basket,” Brantner said of Kramer.
St. George’s Xander Workman led all scorers with 25 points.
PULLMAN (10-0)
Tim Watts 2 0-1 4, Ty Hendrickson 0 0-2 1, Payton Kallaher 0 0-0 0, James Pitzer 3 1-4 8, Isaiah Strong 2 4-8 8, Konner Kinkade 0 0-0 0, Brayden Roberts 1 0-0 3, Jacob Wells 7 5-8 21, Ethan Kramer 7 48 18. Totals 22 15-31 63.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (8-1)
Dan Rigsby 3 2-2 8, Ben Adams 5 0-0 13, Hunter Johnson 0 0-0 0, Marcus Manson 0 0-0 0, Nick Henning 0 0-0 0, Shayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Nico Morales 0 0-0 0, Erik Farias 2 3-7 7, Yao You 0 0-0 0, Nick Watkins 1 0-0 3, Ethan Johnson 1 0-0 2, Sean Virk 0 0-0 0, Xander Werkman 11 2-3 25. Totals 23 9-14 58.
Pullman 17 13 13 20—63
St. George’s 13 7 15 23—58
Three-point goals — Pitzer, Roberts, Wells 2, Adams 3, Watkins. Total fouls — Pullman 11, St. George’s 29. Fouled out — Rigsby.
Newport 46, Colfax 45
SPOKANE VALLEY — Newport hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to take a one point lead, then stole the following inbounds pass to beat Colfax in the Eagle Holiday Classic.
Colfax trailed 44-40 with less than a minute left before hitting a 3-pointer to pull within a point. The Bulldogs’ Carson Cloaninger then stole an inbounds pass and scored on a runner to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead with 10 seconds left.
“We played them tough,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (7-3)
Hunter Claassen 2 0-0 6, Cameron Hiatt 3 0-0 8, Cole Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Bryan Rubin 0 0-1 0, Carson Cloaninger 9 2-2 26, John Lustig 1 2-2 5, Kelan Becker 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-5 45.
NEWPORT (8-1)
Nick Deerwester 0 1-2 1, Tug Smith 6 2-2 14, Michael Owen 3 2-2 8, Sam Thomas 1 0-0 2, Ben Krogh 2 0-0 4, Tiegen Prange 2 0-0 5, Nick Mackey 0 0-0 0, Danny Bradbury 1 9-10 11, Luke Nichols 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 15-18 46.
Colfax 11 14 13 7—45
Newport 3 19 16 8—46
Three-point goals — Prange, Claasen 2, Hiatt 2, Cloaninger 6, Lustig. Total fouls — Newport 12, Colfax 18. Fouled out — Becker.
GIRLSEast Valley 65, Colton 53
SPOKANE VALLEY — Colton lost its second consecutive game for the first time in more than a decade — but hopes to eventually be better for the experience.
In a game that seesawed back and forth, the Wildcats couldn’t come up with one last push and lost to East Valley of Spokane Valley during the Eagle Holiday Classic.
Colton (8-2) dropped both its games in the tournament at West Valley High, falling to 2B Davenport on Thursday and 2A East Valley on Saturday. The Knights are 11-1 and sit No. 1 in the 2A RPI rankings.
“I thought we played well,” said Wildcats coach Clark Vining, whose team plays at the 1B level. “We played a lot better than we did on Thursday. We want to play good teams and hopefully we’ll get better for it and it’ll pay dividends down the road.”
East Valley stormed to an 8-0 lead, but Colton rallied and went ahead 32-23 in the second quarter. The Knights surged late in the second quarter and throughout the third, and led heading into the fourth. In the final quarter, they held off the Wildcats with near-perfect free-throw shooting (18-for-19).
Dakota Patchen paced Colton with 24 points while Emily Schultheis added 12 points and six rebounds. Abby Kelly also nabbed six rebounds.
During their run of nine state titles in 10 seasons, which started in 2008-09, the Wildcats never lost back-to-back games. And their last losing streak likely came a few years before that.
COLTON (8-2)
Rylee Vining 2 0-0 6, Taylor Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Moehrle 1 6-8 9, Maggi Pluid 1 0-0 2, Emily Schultheis 4 4-11 12, Dakota Patchen 6 6-7 24, Addison Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Abby Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 16-26 53.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (11-1)
Gensisi Wilkinson 10 4-4 24, Mataya Green 4 3-3 11, Holly Flynn 4 2-2 10, Destiny Hillyard 0 0-0 0, Ellie Stowell 0 0-0 0, Brie Holecek 2 4-4 8, Hannah Rowland 1 0-0 2, Faith Adams 2 5-6 10. Totals 23 18-19 65.
Colton 15 17 5 16—53
East Valley 15 14 20 16—65
Three-point goals — Vining 2, Moehrle, Patchen 6, Adams. Total fouls — Colton 17, East Valley 25. Fouled out — Flynn, Wilkinson.
JV — Colton def. Shadle Park
Prosser 47, Colfax 36
SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax fell off the pace early to lose to Prosser at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
The Bulldogs’ Asher Cai scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the Palouse school.
“We need to learn to value the ball,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “Hopefully we’ll see some of that change throughout the remainder of the year.”
COLFAX (4-6)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 1-4 1, Shyah Antoine 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 4 3-3 11, Anni Cox 1 0-0 3, Taylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 4, Kierstyn York 3 7-10 13, Sydney Berquist 2 0-2 4, Rachel Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-19 36.
PROSSER (9-2)
Malia Cortes 1 2-3 5, Halle Wright 2 3-4 7, Marissa Cortes 6 10-10 23, Leila Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alexis Harris 1 4-9 6, Abigail Yager 0 0-1 0, Abby Rodriguez 3 0-0 6, Gabby Olivarez 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 19-27 47.
Colfax 5 15 8 8—36
Prosser 17 13 11 6—47
Three-point goals — Cox, Cortes, Cortes. Total fouls — Colfax 22, Prosser 21. Fouled out — T. Sakamoto-Howell.
JV —Colfax def. East Valley of Spokane.
Pullman 55, Newport 37
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman used a big-time fourth quarter, in which it outscored Newport 13-4, to roll past the Grizzlies at the Eagle Holiday Classic, hosted by West Valley High.
“(Newport) played us in zone the whole game and we did a pretty good job being patient and shifting the zone, rather than shooting the 3 early,” Greyhounds coach Amy Jalewalia-Singh said. “They showed a lot of growth and maturity in picking their spots.”
Rian Clear had a game-best 19 points and Newport’s Alika Robinson had 17.
Newport (1-7) kept it close, but in the fourth, Pullman (4-7) locked down defensively and stayed poised on offense to put the Grizzlies away.
PULLMAN (4-7)
Rian Clear 19, Meghan McSweeny 5, Tianah Sanders 2, Peyton Teevens 4, Emily Harris 3, Hallie McDougle 3, McKenzie McIntosh 5, Hailey Chittenden 5, Alexus Haugen 7, Hailey Talbot 2.
NEWPORT (1-7)
Bradbury 2, Schoener 4, Marse 5, Robinson 17, Leslie 4, Hankey-Clark 2, Jurgens 3.
Pullman 11 18 13 13—55
Newport 11 8 14 4—37