Pullman’s boys swimming team hopes to equal the accomplishments of the girls team in the fall.
After winning the Class 2A district meet on Feb. 4 at Washington State’s Gibb Pool, William Miller and 10 other Pullman swimmers are headed to the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Friday to compete for the state title.
The Greyhounds will compete in 10 different events when preliminaries begin at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Finals will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The girls team rolled its way to the state title Nov. 13, outdistancing the field with 330 points. In that meet, the Greyhounds won all five events in which they had the top time in the preliminary round.
For the boys, Pullman has the top seed in five of the 10 events.
Miller, a sophomore who ranks second on the Swimcloud recruiting rankings in the state of Washington, will look to continue his record-breaking ways.
Miller set district records in the 100-yard and 200 freestyle before breaking a 28-year school record in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.02. Miller’s seed time is four seconds faster than any other state qualifier this season. He broke the mark of 1:42.11 set by Gabe Brannan in 1994.
Miller also was the district champion in the two events in 2021, when Washington did not have a state meet because of the pandemic.
Junior Michael Campbell (50 free) and senior Adam Carter (100 backstroke) also won at the district meet in 2021. Carter will compete at state in the same event, and Campbell has moved to the 100 free.
Freshman Jake McCoy returned from injury in January and has been catching up on lost time. McCoy registered the fastest seed time out of the 20 state qualifiers in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:55.77. The freshman also is three seconds faster than any competitor in the 500-yard freestyle.
He also set the district record in the 200 IM, breaking the mark of 1:56.91 of Zach Ponchene in 2008. In the 500, McCoy broke the district record of former Pullman swimmer Holden Ellsworth of 4:47.55, going 4:46.92 in the final.
“McCoy has worked hard in a short month and is ready to compete and possibly break some records,” coach Amy Ripley said.
Senior Felix Gomez will enter the 100 breaststroke as the only qualifier to break the one-minute mark with a time of 58.86, setting a school record in the process. Gomez also will compete in the 50 free.
Teo Uberuaga, Zach Hogg, Carter Frichette, Troy Reed and Zaine Pumphrey also will make the trip to Federal Way to compete for championships.
State qualifiers
200 medley relay
William Miller (200 freestyle, 100 free)
Teo Uberuaga (200 freestyle, 500 free)
Zach Hogg (200 freestyle)
Jake McCoy (200 IM, 500 free)
Felix Gomez (50 free, 100 breaststroke)
Carter Frichette (50 free)
Michael Campbell (100 free)
Troy Reed (500 free)
Zaine Pumphrey (500 free)
200 free relay
Adam Carter (100 backstroke)
400 free relay