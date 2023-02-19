Pullman boys continue perfect run as state tourney on horizon

Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown, center, shoots during a Jan. 24 game. Brown tallied 22 points Saturday in the top-ranked Greyhounds’ 78-49 Washington Class 2A boys basketball regional crossover game against Yakima East Valley.
PULLMAN — Fresh off an unbeaten run through the regular season and the Washington Class 2A district tournament, the Pullman boys basketball team faced one final hurdle in its quest for a state berth: a regional crossover game Saturday against visiting Yakima East Valley.
Clearing that hurdle in style, the Greyhounds notched a 78-49 victory against the Red Devils of the Central Washington Athletic Conference. Top-ranked Pullman (23-0) will return to action either Friday or Saturday at a location and against an opponent to be announced.
Greyhounds hit race pace
East Valley (11-4) hung close in the early going, with Pullman holding a narrow 13-11 lead through the opening quarter. The Red Devils briefly tied things up at 13 early in the second before a Pullman run in the last five minutes of the first half permanently changed the complexion of the game.
A deep 3-pointer by Greyhound senior point guard Jaedyn Brown as he fell backward to the court established double-digit separation for the first time at 27-17, and a pair of inside baskets from Austin Hunt and Champ Powaukee sent Pullman into intermission up 32-19.
East Valley never would get closer in the second half, and a scorching 30-point fourth quarter from the Hounds ultimately put an exclamation point on the contest.
Efficient triple-pronged offense powers Pullman
Brown was efficient, shooting 6-for-11 from the field — including 6-for-10 from 3-point range — and a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line to total a game-high 22 points.
“I feel like this was an expectation all year,” Brown said of the Hounds’ return to to the state tournament, where they finished second in 2022. “We want to get back to where we were at last year, and this was one of the stepping stones to get there.”
Powaukee went 8-for-12 from the field and finished with 21 points. Those numbers were fairly typical for Brown and Powaukee, who have led the Hounds all season.
It was 6-foot-7 senior forward Dane Sykes who had what might be deemed a breakout performance, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and finishing three dunks in the course of an 18-point showing.
As a team, Pullman was 30-of-44 (68.2%) shooting.
Hounds hold pole position
Pullman is the final remaining undefeated team in the classification, and has held the No. 1 spot in the state media poll and the RPI rating for some weeks now.
Coach Craig Brantner said he expects the Hounds to receive the top seed in the state bracket, which is set to be released by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association today. He also emphasized that seeding means little in the end, as championships must be earned on the court.
“There’s nobody left that can’t beat us if we don’t show up,” Brantner said. “Everybody left is good; everybody can beat everybody if you don’t do the right things.”
