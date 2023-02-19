Pullman boys continue perfect run as state tourney on horizon

Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown, center, shoots during a Jan. 24 game. Brown tallied 22 points Saturday in the top-ranked Greyhounds’ 78-49 Washington Class 2A boys basketball regional crossover game against Yakima East Valley.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

PULLMAN — Fresh off an unbeaten run through the regular season and the Washington Class 2A district tournament, the Pullman boys basketball team faced one final hurdle in its quest for a state berth: a regional crossover game Saturday against visiting Yakima East Valley.

Clearing that hurdle in style, the Greyhounds notched a 78-49 victory against the Red Devils of the Central Washington Athletic Conference. Top-ranked Pullman (23-0) will return to action either Friday or Saturday at a location and against an opponent to be announced.

