PULLMAN — Pullman High School’s main gym was a roiling cauldron of emotions Tuesday during the Greyhounds’ double-overtime epic against visiting West Valley of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ basketball playoff game.
The Hounds (9-2) prevailed 80-76 after senior Ayden Barbour canned two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give them their first two-possession lead since the second quarter, then caught a rebound off a missed West Valley 3-point attempt moments later and clutched the ball to his chest through the buzzer.
Earlier, the Pullman girls had won with considerably less drama, coming through 50-43 against North Central of Spokane.
The boys’ game, which sat on a knife’s edge almost continuously from the middle of the second quarter on, saw 14 lead changes and nine ties, including one at 66 apiece at the end of regulation and another at 70-70 through the first overtime.
Pullman had handled West Valley (5-7) comfortably in a 58-46 regular-season victory onMay 28, but the Greyhounds had considerably greater difficulty this time around in containing the Eagles’ Turner Livingston, who amassed 37 points before going out after taking a fall with under 1:30 to go in the second overtime. Livingston swished a sideways 3 at the buzzer to force the first overtime, then drained two free throws to knot things up again en route to the second one.
Things became heated on more than one occasion, each on foul calls and during an extended pause in play with 30 seconds to go in regulation as a score dispute was adjudicated. Pullman starters Grayson Hunt and Riley Pettitt each fouled out, as did West Valley’s Blaine Vasicek, who had been called for a technical earlier in the game.
Efficiency on free throws was a key strength for the Greyhounds, who totaled 14-for-16 from the line. The Eagles, whose foul shooting attempts in the latter stages were met with the roar of Pullman fans’ vigorous footfalls on the bleachers, were less accurate at 14-for-22.
The Greyhounds did not have a single scorer on par with Livingston, but had better balance with substantial contributions from several players. Barbour scored a team-high 17 points for Pullman, with Hunt and Jaedyn Brown just behind him at 16 apiece. Pettitt and Ayden’s younger brother Tanner Barbour each added nine, and Steven Burkett had eight.
Pullman will play Clarkston again at 6 p.m. today to decide the postseason title. The Greyhounds, the top seed in the tourney, beat the Bantams, the No. 2 postseason seed, 70-65 to claim the regular-season crown on Friday.
“I hope Clarkston is ready for a battle, because we are,” Ayden Barbour said.
WEST VALLEY (5-7)
Blaine Vasicek 4 2-8 10, Rosko Schroder 1 0-0 3, Treden Davis-Reed 2 1-1 5, Ben Fried 1 0-0 2, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Jackson Harty 5 3-4 14, Turner Livingston 13 8-9 37, Mason Dobney 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 14-22 76.
PULLMAN (9-2)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 6 2-2 17, Tanner Barbour 3 2-2 9, Riley Pettitt 4 0-0 9, Brady Wells 1 0-0 3, Jaedyn Brown 4 8-9 16, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 8. Totals 29 14-16 80.
West Valley 10 17 19 20 4 6—76
Pullman 14 15 15 22 4 10—80
3-point goals — Livingston 3, Dobney, Harty, Schroder, A. Barbour 3, Burkett 2, T. Barbour, Pettitt, Wells.
GIRLS’Pullman 50, North Central 43
The Greyhound girls led steadily throughout and threatened to turn the game into a runaway, but never quite did.
The Indians battled back but could never quite pull within striking distance. Pullman (5-6) went on a 14-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to open up its largest lead of the night at 26-10 before North Central (2-9) switched to a vigorous full-court press defense midway through the second and flustered the Greyhounds, who made numerous turnovers from there on out.
Meghan McSweeney racked up 23 points to lead Pullman offense, and teammate Elise McDougle added 12, while Addison Hawes put up eight.
McSweeney spent time on the bench because of foul trouble in the second and third quarters and was cold when she first came back in. North Central cut the gap to 46-39 midway through the fourth, only for McSweeney to find her stride again and sink a pair of dynamic jump shots to help maintain separation.
“I definitely feel like our composure and our teamwork is what really won us the game tonight,” McSweeney said.
The Greyhounds play at 4 p.m. today at Othello for fifth place. The Huskies won the regular-season game 47-46.
NORTH CENTRAL (2-9)
Lariah Hayes 3 0-1 6, Greta Marko 0 0-0 0, Jenna Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Shay Landreth 0 0-0 0, Marlee Schoeffler 2 0-1 4, Patrick 2 1-2 6, Tonasket 3 2-3 8, Hamilton 6 4-6 16. Totals 17 7-13 43.
PULLMAN (5-6)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 5 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 2, Hailey Talbot 0 2-2 2, Meghan McSweeney 10 2-2 23, Addison Hawes 2 4-4 8, Sehra Singh 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-8 50.
North Central 10 13 7 13—43
Pullman 17 16 5 12—50
3-point goals — Wilcox, Patrick, McDougle 2, McSweeney, Singh.
