HIGH SCHOOLS
PULLMAN — In the final game of the season, Pullman was denied a perfect record.
Carson Coulter batted 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and pitched an inning as a reliever, but his performance wasn’t enough as the Pullman baseball team fell 4-3 to Othello on Saturday in the title game of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
The Greyounds finish 13-1.
A single from Isaiah Allgrea in the top of the final inning drove in the winning run for the Huskies.
Hyatt Utzman collected five strikeouts on the mound for the Hounds.
“Othello was really well-coached; they’re a very tough team,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “Unfortunately they got the best of us today. We did our best and just came up a little short.”
Othello 000 120 1—4 10 1
Pullman 110 010 0—3 7 2
Andre Garza and Larry DeLeon; Hyatt Utzman, Carson Coulter (6) and Marcus Hilliard.
Othello hits — Chon Sauceva 2 (2B), DeLeon 2, Jonathan Gomez (2B), Nathan Garza, Isaiah Allgrea, Rod Garza, Xzyan Martinez, A. Garza.
Pullman hits — Coulter 3 (3B), Hilliard (2B), Oak Held, Utzman, Tanner Richartz.
Clarkston 12, Rogers 0
Clarkston pitcher Colby Bolen tossed a two-hitter as the host Bantams closed their season on a high note, routing Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers in a consolation game of the district’s “culminating event.”
Bolen struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
“He came out from the beginning just throwing a lot of strikes, going at them,” said Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching, whose team finished 3-11.
The Bantam defense “made a lot of plays,” recording an errorless game for the first time this season.
Dylan Satter had three RBI and Dawson Blunt plated two teammates. Satter and Jacob Caldwell hit doubles.
Peyton Dunham threw out a Rogers baserunner at home plate in the first inning.
“That kinda crushed their momentum, and our guys were ready to build off that,” Bensching said.
“It was a strange year, with football going when we started,” he said. “They meshed together well. I told them: ‘In a regular year, we’d be hitting our stride right now.’ But the kids had good spirits. They were glad to be out there.”
Rogers 000 00—0 2 2
Clarkston 164 1x—12 7 0
Owen Norden, Justice Bowan (2) and Jaysen McMillan; Colby Bolen and Brandon Bales.
Rogers hits — Jorlandy Hernandez, Karim Gutierrez (2B).
Clarkston hits — Dylan Satter (2B), Jacob Caldwell (2B), Dreyson Shubert, Parker Hays, Peyton Dunham, Nic Schofield, Dawson Blunt.
Orofino 19, Cole Valley 2
MCALL, Idaho — Orofino used an all-around team showing to punch its ticket to the state tournament as it topped Cole Valley Christian in a Class 2A play-in game.
Brayden Turcott pitched all five innings and had six strikeouts. Joe Sparano went 2-for-5 (both doubles) and had three RBI, while freshman Bodey Howell stepped up and was 2-for-2 with three RBI for the Maniacs (15-8).
“We’re excited,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “We haven’t been (to State) in about six years, so it’s a long time coming.... Our seniors stepped up big-time.”
Orofino will play against Malad at Halliwell Park in Pocatello on Thursday.
Orofino 356 05—19 11 0
Cole Valley Christian 000 20—2 3 3
Brayden Turcott and Rylan Larson; B. Beglinger, K. Wallace (2), L. Harmon (2), B. VanManen (5) and D. Mackinnon.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2 (2B), Joe Sparano 2 (2 2B), Silas Naranjo 2 (2B), Larson, Dash Barlow (2B), Bodey Howell 2 (2B), Loudan Cochran.
Cole Valley Christian hits — C. Johnston, L.Harmon (2B), M. Mallory.
SOFTBALLBear Lake 12, Orofino 0
BOISE — Bear Lake piled up 18 hits to knock the Orofino softball team out of contention for a state-tournament berth in a play-in game at Timberline High School.
Alexis Coombs had three hits, including a home run, to pace Bear Lake. Hailey Humphreys pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out eight.
Bear Lake 172 11—12 18 0
Orofino 000 00—0 2 2
Hailey Humphreys and Shailey Preece; Kaycee Hudson and unknown.
Bear Lake hits — Alexis Coombs 3 (HR), Shanyce Peterson 3 (2B), Hannah Declark 3, Shylee Woolstenhulme 2 (2B), Hayley Wells 2, Gracey Rigby 2, Humpherys, Abbie Johnson, Kiwi Nelson.
Orofino hits — Mylie Zenner, Hannah Noah.
TRACK AND FIELDAvery paces Pullman
SPOKANE VALLEY — Nicole Avery of Pullman won the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record at the 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event” in track.
The Pullman girls and the Clarkston boys both placed fourth.
The Bantams got wins from Terrell Lawson in the 300 hurdles, Dawson Packwood in the discus and Nigel Mumford in the pole vault.
“For our freshmen and sophomores, this was the first big meet of their life and they performed exceptionally well,” Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee said.
GIRLS
Team scores
Shadle Park 157, East Valley 137, North Central 133, Pullman 131, West Valley 52, Othello 41, Clarkston 17, Rogers 17.
Top area placers
100 — 4. Mia Ohki, Pul, 13.59.
1,600 — 4. Elise French, Pul, 5:35.91.
3,200 — 5. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 13:04.46.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.91
300 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, 49.59; 4. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 53.06
400 relay — 3. Mika Toyoda, Erin Tolleson, Magdaline Isitt, Jennabee Harris, Pul, 55.51.
800 relay — 2. Mika Toyoda, Aubree Cobos, Jennabee Harris, Mia Ohki, Pul, 1:52.84.
Shot put — 4. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 30-6½.
Javelin — 3. Nicole Avery, Pul, 98-2½.
Pole vault — 2. Oliva Galloway, Pul, 8-0; 3. Avah Griner, Clk, 8-0.
Long jump — 3. Nicole Avery, Pul, 15-8; 4. Josephine Gaber, Pul, 15-3½.
Triple jump — 1. Sarah Campell, Pul, 32-3; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 32-2½.
BOYS
Team scores
North Central 159½, West Valley 147½, Shadle Park 104, Clarkston 68, Rogers 63, Pullman 50½, East Valley 45½, Othello 19.
Top area placers
100 — 5. Terrell Lawson, Clk, 11.59.
200 — 3. Justin Hall, Clk, 23.34.
110 hurdles — 4. Makoto Ohki, Pul, 18.77.
300 hurdles — 1. Terrell Lawson, Clk, 41.98.
400 relay — 3. Maxwell Dugan, Tanner Barbour, Makoto Ohki, Terran Page, Pul, 46.60.
1,600 relay — 3. Ryan Clark, Maxwell Dugan, Kurtis Johnston, Tanner Barbour, Pul, 3:42.11.
Shot put — 5. Cotton Sears, Pul, 41-5.25.
Discus — 1. Dawson Packwood, Clk, 126-7; 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 123-8.
Pole vault — 1. Nigel Mumford, Pul, 12-0; 2. Sidney Bales, Clk, 12-0.
Long jump — 5. Cameron Hovden, Clk, 18-11½.
Triple jump — 2. Terrell Lawson, Clk, 42-8; 3. Cameron Hovden, Clk, 42-0½.
TENNISBengals roar to district titles
COEUR D’ALENE — Nine Lewiston tennis players qualified for State and the Bengals came home with the boys’, girls’ and overall team trophies after Lewiston players topped three of the five brackets in the Class 5A district championships at Coeur d’Alene High School.
In boys’ singles, Dylan Gomez battled past older brother Austin in a seesaw final, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Both Gomez brothers went undefeated through the regular season and had yet to be pushed before facing off against each other.
The girls’ doubles team of Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch also titled for Lewiston, as did the mixed duo of Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, who defeated teammates Daniel Brereton and Lexi Ahlers in the final.
“It was a good day to watch all the hard work pay off for these kids,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “At one point, I was standing and looking as five courts held Lewiston kids — some of them with Lewiston kids on both sides.”
Team scores — Lewiston 117, Coeur d’Alene 92, Post Falls 46.
Lewiston Saturday records
Boys’ singles — Dylan Gomez 1-0; Austin Gomez 0-1; Christian Bren 1-1
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper 0-1; Alli Olson 1-1
Boys’ doubles — Grogan/Bachman 0-1; Lawrence/Barrick 0-1
Girls’ doubles — Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch 1-0
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey 1-0, Daniel Brereton and Lexi Ahlers 0-1
Pullman powers through district tourney
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman tennis swept the singles and doubles titles in the boys’ and girls’ competition on Day 2 of the Class 2A district tournament at East Valley High School.
The Greyhounds’ Jay Sahaym and Gwyn Heim took singles titles, while the pairings of Connor Lee with Ambrose Wang and Addison Hawes with Audrey Pitzer reigned in doubles.
The Hounds’ dominance on the boys’ side extended well beyond titles as they swept to first-, second- and third-place finishes in doubles and the top two in singles. Both boys’ finals saw Pullman players face their compatriots, and no Pullman boy was defeated by anyone from another school.
Jay Sahaym topped teammate Ravi Lin in a hard-fought 6-2, 7-5 boys’ singles final. Lee and Wang prevailed 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles final against Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin, who had themselves rallied to defeat the third Pullman doubles pairing of Garrison Hoiland and Kieran Hampson 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Jay Sahaym, Lee and Wang all completed undefeated seasons.
“Our team achieved a truly rare height of success in this brief season,” Pullman boys’ coach Cody Wendt said. “It should go without saying, but I will nevertheless publicly profess that I am truly proud of all of these players.”
On the girls’ side, Greyhound sophomore Heim fought back from a set down to avenge two regular-season defeats in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 title-winning effort against East Valley’s Tiffany Phout. Hawes and Pitzer bested Othello’s top doubles pairing 6-2, 6-2 in the girls’ doubles final. Pullman’s Renee Sun fell to Phout in the singles semifinals and finished fourth.
“I thought that Gwyn had a great victory after losing twice to Tiffany,” Pullman girls’ coach Dan Vollmer said. “Audrey and Addie were dominant all day. They lost six games the entire tournament.”
The Hounds, who were undefeated 2A Greater Spokane League champions on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in regular-season team competition, concluded their season with the district run.
Pullman Saturday records
GIRLS
Singles — Gwyn Heim 2-0; Renee Sun 0-2
Doubles — Addison Hawes and Audrey Pitzer 2-0
BOYS
Singles — Jay Sahaym 2-0; Ravi Lin 1-1
Doubles — Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang 2-0; Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin 1-1; Garrison Hoiland and Kieran Hampson 1-1
Five Bears qualify for State
SANDPOINT — The Moscow mixed doubles pairing of Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen swept through the competition on Day 2 of the Class 4A district tournament, squeezing past a Sandpoint duo 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the final to clinch their spot at State.
Lynnsean Young, Ella Fountain and Emilia Fountain also punched their tickets to the state tournament at Boise.
The Fountains rebounded from a Round 1 loss to win three straight, including a comeback, three-set defeat of a Sandpoint foe. They topped teammates Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha 6-2, 6-2 in a state-qualifying consolation final.
Young, a boys’ singles competitor, won two in a row before falling to Lakeland’s Marwan Warnick in the championship round. Young defeated Sandpoint’s Charlie Johnson 6-3, 7-5 in a consolation match to extend his season.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman 8, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Isaac Kim recorded his fourth hat trick of the season and added an assist as the Pullman boys’ soccer team snagged third place in the 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event,” beating East Valley.
Kim finished the season with 17 goals over an 11-game schedule, and five other Hounds connected in the finale.
The eight goals are the most East Valley has surrendered the past 10 years.
“When we played them this season we lost off a penalty kick,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “So it definitely felt good to come back and get a win like this.”
Pullman ends at 7-4.
Pullman 4 4—8
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Isaac Kim, 12th.
Pullman — Kim, 18th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Mitch LaVielle), 21st.
Pullman — Spencer Tull, 39th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollins, 45th.
Pullman — Kellan Yoshikawa (Kim), 63rd.
Pullman — Aiden Crossler, 77th.
Pullman — Kim (Dollins), 80th.
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 1, Cole 4. EV — Barges 3, N/A 9.
Shots — East Valley: 6, Pullman: 17.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLColfax 67, Reardan 34
REARDAN — John Lustig provided 19 points while Seth Lustig had 15 and nailed two treys as Colfax took down Reardan in a 2B Bi-County League basketball game.
Damian Demler pitched in 11 points for the Bulldogs, who hadn’t hit the floor in more than 15 months. Boths team were playing their first action of the condensed Washington basketball season.
“For the first game we’ve had in a while I thought the kids did a good job,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It obviously wasn’t the cleanest game we’ve ever had.”
COLFAX (1-0)
Damian Demler 4 2-2 11, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 2 1-4 6, Seth Lustig 6 1-1 15, John Lustig 9 0-0 19, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 5 2-3 12, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-10 67.
REARDAN (0-1)
Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gulick 1 0-0 2, Kieffer 1 1-2 3, Spreacher 2 4-4 9, Flaa 2 0-0 6, Wynecoop 0 0-0 0, Arano 1 0-0 2, Curry 1 0-0 2, McCrae 5 0-1 10. Totals 13 5-7 34.
Colfax 15 23 18 11—67
Reardan 5 4 12 13—34
3-point goals — Demler, Peterson, S. Lustig 2, J. Lustig 1, Spreacher, Flaa 2.