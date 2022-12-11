Idaho

Idaho guard Rashad Smith tries to drive past Riverside's Zyon Pullin during Sunday's nonconference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — Trailing by as many as 10 points with four minutes remaining in regulation, the Idaho men's basketball team put on a furious comeback in Sunday's nonconference game against Riverside. The Vandals just didn't have enough left on the defensive end to make one final stop.

Zyon Pullin drove the length of the court, stepped back along the baseline and hit a 13-foot fallaway jumper with 1.2 seconds remaining to give the Highlanders a 76-74 victory against the Vandals at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

Tags

Recommended for you