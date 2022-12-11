MOSCOW — Trailing by as many as 10 points with four minutes remaining in regulation, the Idaho men's basketball team put on a furious comeback in Sunday's nonconference game against Riverside. The Vandals just didn't have enough left on the defensive end to make one final stop.
Zyon Pullin drove the length of the court, stepped back along the baseline and hit a 13-foot fallaway jumper with 1.2 seconds remaining to give the Highlanders a 76-74 victory against the Vandals at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
"I'm proud of our guys for continuing to compete," Idaho coach Zac Claus said. "Guys kept making the extra effort, getting the stops that we needed to. To get that thing tied up under a minute left was great for our guys."
Pullin had 26 points and five rebounds to pace Riverside (6-3), which has won five of the past six games. Lachlan Olbrich tallied 18 points before fouling out. Kyle Owens had 11 points for the Highlanders, who finished 29-for-59 (49.2 percent) from the field.
Senior guard Divant'e Moffitt finished with with a game-high 31 points for the Vandals (4-6), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Rashad Smith had 13 points. Freshman forward Nigel Burris added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Junior forward Isaac Jones, who entered the game fifth nationally in field-goal percentage at 71.8 percent, was in foul trouble throughout the game and played just 18 minutes, scoring six points on 1-for-3 shooting.
"They threw a number of different doubles at him, which is smart," Claus said. "I can't fault them. I would do something similar. He's continuing to do a good job of throwing it out of there on doubles and finding the open man. I know he will bounce back and play even better. I like my chances with him on the floor. He's pretty darn good."
Idaho, which was eighth in all of Division I in field-goal percentage entering the game at 50.5 percent, "struggled" in the first half by going 12-for-26 (46.2 percent) but was fueled in its comeback by making 11 of its 17 second-half attempts (64.7 percent) to finish 23-for-43 (53.5 percent) for the game.
Down 10 after Olbrich's layup with 4:04 to go, the Vandals began a game-ending surge with a pair of free throws by Moffitt after he was fouled by Flynn Cameron with 3:51 to go. Moffitt then converted a layup on Idaho's next trip down the floor that made it 73-67.
Burris was fouled on a 3-point attempt, and he made two of the three free throws with 2:39 left to make it a four-point game.
After the Vandals got a defensive stop, Moffitt was called for a foul at the offensive end, giving the ball back to Riverside. However, the Highlanders missed a pair of shots and Idaho got the ball back, with Jones getting fouled by Pullin. He converted just one of the two free throws to get the Vandals within 73-70 with 1:27 to go.
Idaho held defensively once again, and Moffitt was able to drive in and hit a floater with 44 seconds left, making it a one-point game. Riverside called a timeout, but Pullin missed a layup and the Vandals knocked the ball out of bounds. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih fouled Cameron, who made one of his two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Highlanders a 74-72 edge.
The Vandals got the ball down to Moffitt in the paint, and he converted to tie it up with seven seconds left. Riverside inbounded the ball to Pullin, who drove the length of the floor and settled in along the baseline for his game-winner.
"That's a talented young man," Claus said. "We knew that coming in. He's as good as advertised as far as we saw on film. He's going to have a heckuva senior year."
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Northwest Indian College.