American Christian Pulisic lies on the pitch after scoring as teammates Sergino Dest, left, and Josh Sargent celebrate during a World Cup Group B match Tuesday against Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal then crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

