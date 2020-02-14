Despite 35 points by Jamie Nielson, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team fell on Thursday night at the Activity Center to Providence and also dropped out of first in the Frontier Conference.
The Argos won 73-65.
“It’s hard to be happy about it,” Neilson said of her performance, which was the 11th-highest point total in school history.
The loss dropped No. 21 L-C (16-7, 8-5), which had been tied for the league lead, into third — a half game behind No. 16 Carroll College and No. 19 Montana Western, who are both 9-4 in league.
Unranked Providence (15-10, 6-7) finished the game on a 17-6 run — with Parker Esary scoring nine of those points and giving the Argos a 66-61 lead with 1:50 left on her penultimate shot.
L-C coach Brian Orr called that point-blank bucket — which was wide open because of dribble penetration by a Providence guard — “the dagger.”
The Warriors briefly pulled back within a shot after that, so the definitive knockout blow probably came with 26.2 seconds left.
That’s when Providence point guard Emilee Maldonado faked her defender into the air before firing a 3-pointer that just beat the shot clock and gave the visitors from Great Falls, Mont., a six-point lead.
“Her 3 was huge,” Providence coach Bill Himmelberg said. “She’s a big-time player making big-time shots. And it was nice to see her hit one.”
L-C went for a 3 on its ensuing possession and missed, effectively ending the Warriors’ chances.
“It’s hard to be excited about it when we lose because we should have won,” Nielson said of her team, which had led by five with five minutes to play. “We should have had it.”
PROVIDENCE (15-10, 6-7)
B. Cartwright 7-13 7-9 21, Esary 9-12 2-2 20, Maldonado 4-12 4-4 16, K. Cartwright 3-9 0-0 9, Randich 2-8 0-0 5, Hazard 0-0 2-2 2, Pimperton 0-3 0-0 0, Harn 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-17 73.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-7, 8-5)
Nielson 16-20 0-2 35, Burlage 3-11 5-6 11, Johnson 3-10 2-2 9, Souvenir 1-2 2-2 4, Edmiston 1-4 0-0 2, Burland 1-6 2-2 4, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-14 65.
Providence 25 4 17 27—73
LCSC 17 16 16 16—65
3-point goals — Providence 8-26 (Maldonado 4-8, K. Cartwright 3-6, Randich 1-7, B. Cartwright 0-1, Pimperton 0-2, Harn 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 4-19 (Nielson 3-5, Johnson 1-4, Souvenir 0-1, Burlage 0-2, Edmiston 0-2, Farmer 0-2, Burland 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Providence 41 (Esary 16), Lewis-Clark State 29 (Johnson 9). Assists — Providence 17 (Maldonado 4), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Farmer 6). Total fouls — Providence 14, Lewis-Clark State 13. A — N/A.
