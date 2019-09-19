When the Lewiston and Clarkston football teams play at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field, here are four story lines to keep an eye on.
CAN LEWISTON SLOW DOWN CLARKSTON’S AIR ATTACK ON OFFENSE?
Helping the Bantams pile up 41 points per game in their two contests so far (both wins), quarterback Kaeden Frazier has yet to throw an interception (although the Tribune previously reported otherwise because of a Tribune error).
“He’s been extremely efficient,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “That’s why our offense has been moving so well.”
Helping Frazier boast nine passing touchdowns this year, the Bantams start four seniors at receiver — and they all complement each other.
Tru Allen leads Clarkston with 258 yards on 16 receptions and six touchdowns. The team’s next two leading receivers, Steve Baiye and Austin Armstrong, have combined for 183 yards. While Nate Hoffman has just one catch so far, for three yards, he contributes in less obvious ways, Bye said.
“He’s the one making the key blocks,” Bye said.
CAN LEWISTON CAPITALIZE ON ITS RED ZONE TRIPS?
Lewiston’s quarterback/running back tandem of Kash Lang and Cruz Hepburn combined for 310 yards rushing last week against a talented Wenatchee team, albeit in a losing effort. So the Bengals (1-2) know they can move the ball.
But can they score once they advance deep into enemy territory?
In a seven-point loss Sept. 6 to Shadle Park, the Bengals turned the ball over with less than a minute left, at the 1-yard line. And last week, at one juncture, Lewiston had the ball on Wenatchee’s 5 on second down — and similarly came away empty-handed.
“We just didn’t finish drives,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “You name the penalty and we had it. And not just on offense.
“We went offsides, we held, we got called for pass interference, we face-masked — I’m not kidding, it was everything you could add up and that was just one of those games.”
WILL THE BANTAMS FALL PREY TO SPECIAL TEAMS GAFFES, AS THEY HAVE IN THE PAST?
A quick history lesson on this game: Poor snaps from the Bantams’ long snapper foiled their most recent chance to win this contest back in 2015. In that game — an eventual 33-15 win by Lewiston — the Bengals exploited two of Clarkston’s three punt-team miscues to turn what had been a four-point Lewiston lead into a rout.
And last year, special teams again hurt Clarkston.
Lewiston returned a punt to the Clarkston 1 to set up the Bengals’ third touchdown in their 28-0 win.
“You’re bringing back bad memories now,” Bye said. “A lot of times (in a rivalry game) every big play gets magnified, so if you get a big kick return or punt return all those plays get magnified because they’re huge momentum swings and the big part of those plays changing the momentum is what’s happening on our sideline and the crowd, since they feed off it a lot.”
Lewiston’s coach agreed the crowd can play a role in this contest — especially on special teams.
“I think it’s real easy for a kid to get amped up and forget what he’s doing,” Pancheri said. “And that seems to happen on special teams.
“You like to think you practice it enough, but you never do enough.”
CAN LEWISTON REDISCOVER ITS DEFENSIVE MOJO?
The previous two seasons, Lewiston has pitched four shutouts, two of those against Clarkston.
But that doesn’t seem likely to happen again this year —and not just because of the Bantams’ explosive offense.
The Bengals this year are “much” younger, all around, Pancheri said. Unsurprisingly, the Bengals have shown some cracks on defense. They’ve allowed 84 points the past two games — and seem particularly susceptible to giving up big plays.
“We didn’t play very good assignment football the last two weeks,” Pancheri said. “So we’ve worked really hard on going back to the basic parts of the defense and making sure that kids understand their roles and are performing them.”
One player who’s provided defensive succor for Lewiston is linebacker Damon Shaw, who leads the Bengals in tackles.
“How fast he plays (is his strength),” Pancheri said. “The very best part of his game is the speed at which he plays. He is the fastest guy on the field when he’s playing. So while he might not be the fastest sprinter, he’s sprinting faster than anyone else to get to the ball carrier.
“On the field, he looks like a sprinter.”
NOTES — Lewiston running back Michael Bramlett is done for the season after getting shoulder surgery last week, Pancheri confirmed. ... Clarkston’s back-to-back shutouts the past two years in the rivalry mark the first time that’s happened in the series since 1965-66, when the Bantams fell to Lewiston 21-0 and 53-0. ... The Bengals lead the overall series 80-42-7 and have won the past four meetings.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.
River Rivalry all-time results
1901: Clarkston, 5-0
1902: Clarkston, 5-0
1902: Lewiston, 10-0
1906: Lewiston, 11-0
1907: Lewiston, 11-0
1908: Clarkston, 6-2
1908: Tie, 0-0
1915: Tie, 0-0
1915: Clarkston, 12-0
1916: Clarkston, 12-0
1917: Lewiston, 19-6
1917: Lewiston, 40-0
1919: Clarkston, 70-2
1919: Clarkston, 25-0
1920: Clarkston, 49-0
1920: Clarkston, 28-0
1921: Clarkston, 14-0
1922: Clarkston, 26-0
1922: Clarkston, 46-0
1923: Clarkston, 14-0
1923: Clarkston, 13-10
1924: Lewiston, 20-12
1924: Lewiston, 30-19
1925: Clarkston, 28-7
1926: Lewiston, 16-0
1927: Clarkston, 12-0
1928: Clarkston, 10-0
1929: Lewiston, 12-0
1930: Clarkston, 6-0
1931: Lewiston, 12-0
1932: Clarkston, 13-0
1933: Lewiston, 6-0
1934: Lewiston, 7-6
1935: Lewiston, 40-0
1936: Lewiston, 24-0
1937: Lewiston, 28-0
1938: Clarkston, 13-0
1938: Clarkston, 20-0
1939: Lewiston, 6-0
1939: Lewiston, 9-7
1940: Lewiston, 25-18
1941: Clarkston, 40-14
1942: Lewiston, 13-6
1943: Clarkston, 7-0
1943: Lewiston, 6-0
1944: Clarkston, 13-7
1944: Clarkston, 41-0
1945: Lewiston, 20-0
1945: Lewiston, 7-0
1946: Clarkston, 7-0
1946: Clarkston, 7-6
1947: Tie, 0-0
1947: Clarkston, 14-0
1948: Lewiston, 6-0
1948: Clarkston, 6-0
1949: Tie, 18-18
1949: Clarkston, 12-7
1950: Lewiston, 14-6
1950: Clarkston, 19-0
1951: Clarkston, 27-0
1951: Clarkston, 13-7
1952: Lewiston, 19-0
1952: Lewiston, 15-6
1953: Clarkston, 13-12
1954: Lewiston, 25-18
1955: Lewiston, 21-7
1956: Lewiston, 27-0
1957: Lewiston, 25-13
1958: Tie, 13-13
1959: Lewiston, 39-0
1960: Lewiston, 35-7
1961: Clarkston, 13-0
1962: Lewiston, 19-12
1963: Lewiston, 7-0
1964: Lewiston, 19-7
1965: Lewiston, 21-0
1966: Lewiston, 53-0
1967: Lewiston, 40-19
1968: Tie, 6-6
1969: Lewiston, 9-8
1970: Lewiston, 23-0
1971: Lewiston, 10-8
1972: Lewiston, 20-5
1973: Clarkston, 13-7
1974: Lewiston, 46-6
1975: Lewiston, 68-8
1976: Lewiston, 33-0
1977: Lewiston, 33-12
1978: Lewiston, 12-6
1979: Clarkston, 21-8
1980: Clarkston, 28-15
1981: Lewiston, 20-0
1982: Lewiston, 13-7
1983: Lewiston, 7-6
1984: Lewiston, 26-14
1985: Lewiston, 28-6
1986: Lewiston, 13-3
1987: Lewiston, 40-0
1988: Lewiston, 21-13
1989: Lewiston, 28-7
1990: Lewiston, 48-6
1991: Lewiston, 28-26
1992: Lewiston, 34-7
1993: Lewiston, 28-19
1994: Tie, 14-14
1995: Lewiston, 33-0
1996: Lewiston, 39-19
1997: Lewiston, 38-21
1998: Lewiston, 42-0
1999: Lewiston, 35-13
2000: Clarkston, 13-12
2001: Lewiston, 31-7
2002: Lewiston, 27-13
2003: Lewiston, 37-15
2004: Clarkston, 20-19
2005: Lewiston, 28-9
2006: Lewiston, 9-0
2007: Clarkston, 34-21
2008: Lewiston, 39-0
2009: Lewiston, 26-7
2010: Lewiston, 25-13
2011: Lewiston, 32-20
2012: Lewiston, 37-20
2013: Lewiston, 50-7
2014: Clarkston, 21-19
2015: Lewiston, 33-15
2016: Lewiston, 55-21
2017: Lewiston, 23-0
2018: Lewiston, 28-0
All-time series: Lewiston leads 80-42-7.
Lewiston points scored: 2,238
Clarkston points scored: 1,396
Current win streak: Lewiston 4 (past 2 by shutout)
Longest win streak: Lewiston 13 (1981-93)
Longest Clarkston win streak: 9 (1919-23)
The teams have played each year since 1919, playing twice in 1902, 1908, 1915, 1917, 1919-20, 1922-24, 1938-39 and 1943-52.