SEATTLE - The future, much as the past three months, looks awfully fun for these Seattle Mariners.
On "Turn Ahead The Clock Night," the Mariners closed the books on a productive June with a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday before a crowd of 33,395 at Safeco Field.
Ryon Healy broke out of a slump with a 4-for-4 night, including his 16th home run, and Felix Hernandez bounced back from another troublesome first inning to complete five suitable innings as Seattle won its sixth game in a row.
The Mariners (53-31) finished June with a 19-9 record. They moved to a season-best 22 games over .500 and climbed to 11/2 games of first place in the American League West after Houston lost for the second consecutive day.
Just as relevant, the Mariners remain seven games clear of their closest pursuer (Oakland) for the AL's second wild-card spot as they continue to build steam toward their first playoff berth since 2001.
True, the Mariners' winning streak has come against the two worst teams in the AL (Kansas City and Baltimore are a combined 68 games below .500). But give credit where it's due: The M's are doing what they should be doing against subpar teams, as they improved to 32-12 against teams with losing records. They are 21-19 against winning teams this season.
Hernandez came out for warmups before the first inning with his burgundy hat pointed backward, a la Ken Griffey Jr., and his sleeveless black jersey untucked. Before the first pitch, home-plate umpire John Tumpane requested Hernandez turn his hat forward, and the M's veteran right-hander complied.
His jersey remained untucked, and his seasonlong first-inning woes continued when Mike Moustakas blasted a 91-mph fastball into the right-field seats for a three-run home run.
Hernandez has an earned-run average of 10 in the first inning this season (and a 4.04 ERA after the first inning).
Hernandez didn't allow any more runs through five innings, stranding two runners in the fifth. He struck out five and walked one, and four of the six hits he allowed came in the first.
Mitch Haniger had a run-scoring double off Royals starter Jason Hammel in the first inning, and Healy's two-run blast in the second tied it at 3-3. Mike Zunino added a sacrifice fly to score Ben Gamel and give the Mariners the lead for good.
Denard Span had a run-scoring double in the third, and Healy added his third RBI on a bloop single to make it 6-3.