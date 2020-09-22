TROY — Morgan Blazzard registered 11 kills and Jolee Eckland added nine as the Troy High volleyball swept Potlatch in a Whitepine League Division I match Monday night.
The scores were 25-11, 25-16, 25-22.
Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard said her girls stayed focused despite being fatigued from their heavy involvement in the Latah County Fair last weekend.
JV — Troy def. Potlatch.
C — Troy def. Potlatch.
Orofino edges Kendrick
OROFINO — Kaylynn Johnson staved off match point with a solo block and Orofino then rallied from a three-point deficit in the fifth set to defeat Kendrick 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 22-25, 17-15.
Kaycee Hudson tallied nine kills and 10 digs for the Maniacs (3-0), and Grace Beardin provided four blocks.
Orofino coach Heidi Summers said Kendrick’s front-row defense posed a challenge but her team kept plugging away.
Stat leaders for the Tigers were Harley Heimgartner with 20 digs, Rose Stewart with seven blocks and seven kills, Ruby Stewart with 20 assists and Erin Morgan with 17 kills and eight blocks.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick 25-10, 19-25, 15-6.