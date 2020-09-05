COTTONWOOD — Whitepine League Division I adversaries Prairie and Kamiah played both of their regular-season league contests against one another in a single night Thursday, with the Pirates taking both.
The first match was “intense the entire way through,” according to Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, as her team prevailed 29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20. The Pirates asserted themselves in the second installment of the doubleheader to win in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
Prairie improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
In the first match, Jade Prigge hit seven kills and Delanie Lockett distinguished herself for the Prairie defense. Madison Shears provided the Pirates with five kills, five assists and two blocks in their second victory of the evening.
JV — Prairie def. Kamiah
Nezperce tops Spartans
NEZPERCE — Hannah Duuck served 11-for-11 as Nezperce decisively swept Timberline in its Whitepine League Division II opener Thursday.
KC Wahl connected on 11 of 12 serves for the Indians (1-1, 1-0), and coach Kyle Stapleton said the entire team played well.
JV — Nezperce def. Timberline 2-1.