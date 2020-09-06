NEZPERCE — Nezperce’s volleyball team served proficiently and got everyone involved against Highland of Craigmont in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 sweep.
KC Wahl, Kadyn Horton and Hannah Duuck combined to go 29-for-32 serving, while Amelia Husted “did a great job spreading the ball around,” said coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team moved to 2-0 in Whitepine League Division II and 2-1 overall.
“Really good serving helps you immensely,” Stapleton continued of his experienced group. “I have six seniors this year and they’re just jelling, and playing really well together.”
Nezperce will host Deary on Tuesday.
JV — Nezperce def. Highland 25-19, 25-14, 15-5.
Deary splits at Kootenai triangular
HARRISON, Idaho — Deary split a triangular meet hosted by Kootenai High School of Harrison, dropping a tight 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 11-15 match to Wallace before beating the host Warriors 25-8, 25-3, 25-7.
Deary’s Cassidy Henderson had nine kills and four aces in the opener, getting a boost from Cassie Morey’s four blocks and five kills, and Kenadie Kirk’s 12 assists. Against Kootenai, Morey and Dantae Workman combined for seven kills, with Workman providing 10 consecutive serves in the second set. Kirk had 11 straight in the third.
“We got beat up on the serve-receive. Wallace had some nice servers and they caught us off-guard,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “But they did a great job attacking on offense.”
The Mustangs (2-3) will travel Tuesday to face Nezperce.