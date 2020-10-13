OROFINO — The undefeated Orofino High volleyball team competed in its first match since Sept 24, rallying from a 2-0 hole to beat Grangeville 18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-4 in a Central Idaho League match Monday night.
Sydney Zywina led the charge for the Maniacs, posting seven kills and 13 digs. Riley Schwartz added nine digs, and Grace Beardin pitched in four blocks for Orofino (6-0, 2-0).
“I told the girls that we had to come out strong,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said. “We had quite a few errors, but they turned it around and the energy was there in the long haul for the win”
“It was great to get back out on the court with them,” Summers said.
Prairie tops Potlatch
COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears connected on 15 kills and Delanie Lockett went for 10 digs, three blocks, three aces and 100-percent serving as Prairie beat Potlatch in a Whitepine Division I League matchup.
The scores were 25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18.
The Pirates (11-5, 8-5) found their footing in the final frame, taking control after dropping the initial set and edging out the next two.
“To be honest, I felt like we couldn’t get anything going during those opening sets,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “We had to keep getting ourselves rerouted.
”The girls figured out the difference was being made when they were talking and communicating. That gave them more energy and we pulled through.”