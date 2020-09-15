DEARY –– Sophomore middle hitter Josie Larson led the Potlatch High volleyball team with 21 assists and six digs as the Loggers swept Deary in three sets Monday night.
The scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
Junior Olivia Wise recorded six of her 10 kills in the final frame, and senior Taylor Carpenter went 16-for-16 serving with a pair of aces for Potlatch (5-1, 3-1).
“It was a really solid night for the entire team,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We had a big win over Prairie (last) Thursday and they came back and followed that up and played well together tonight.”
JV — Potlatch JV def. Deary 2-1
Lapwai sweeps Clearwater Valley
LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats nabbed their first win of the season, knocking out 1A D-1 Whitepine League adversary Clearwater Valley in three sets, 25-20, 25-16, 25-11.
Sophomore Lauren Gold stepped up in a big way for the Wildcats (1-2, 1-2), connecting on 17 assists.
“We came out strong in the first set,” first year coach Sequoia Dance-Leighton said. “We let them back in that one when our energy dropped, but we kept growing through each set.
“One of the greatest things about our team is they stay together and are truly versatile.”
Dance-Leighton also credited the team play and consistency of Glory Sobotta and Alexis Herrera. “They were doing a great job on defense and were communicating well in our back row.”
Troy puts away Prairie
COTTONWOOD — Troy improved its record to 5-0 on the season with a sweep of Prairie, as Makayla Sapp compiled 11 digs along with a perfect night of serving, going 15-for-15 with four aces.
The scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-8.
Isabelle Raasche was also solid as a server, going 9-for-9 and adding 31 assists.
“I think they did a good job of serving tough,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said, “Choosing different spots and kept them guessing... Prairie is a good defensive team and I felt like our girls did well hanging in there, I saw a lot of good rallies.”
Kendrick tops Nezperce
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan put away eight kills and six aces for Kendrick as the Tigers swept Nezperce and handed the Indians a 1A D2 Whitepine League loss, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.
Ruby Stewart had 10 assists and Rose Stewart added seven kills for Kendrick.
JV — Kendrick JV def. Nezperce 2-0